Tournament organisers played a Russian song after Georgia's victory over Uruguay.

World Rugby Apologises For Russian Song Gaffe

You would think after their 33-7 Rugby World Cup victory over Uruguay, that Georgia would be celebrating, but instead the players were left annoyed and frustrated recently as World Rugby played a Russian song after the match.

At the 2019 tournament, after the match has finished a popular song from the victorious nation is played as part of the celebration. Given the complicated, and occasionally violent history between Russia and Georgia, World Rugby made a huge blunder that resulted in the Georgian mood taking a sour turn.

Georgia coach Milton Haig said; “They were playing a song after the match that was a Russian song, sung by a Georgian singer but it is a Russian song.

“Again, we want to make it clear that Russia is not Georgia, Georgia is not Russia. We have a different language, different culture, different everything, so World Rugby, please make sure you get these sort of things ironed out for us.”