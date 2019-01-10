A potential bogey team for Wales first up, Georgia could be ones to watch in Japan.
Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
This is the potential banana skin that Wales would rather have avoided first up. Physically domineering, hungry as hell and ambitious to boot, the Lelos could build up a head of steam for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
How They Qualified
Georgia were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
Mikheil Nariashvili, Levan Chilachava and Shalva Mamukashvili. You may not know these guys but they are the front-row stars. If you want a livewire, look at scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze or thundering young No 8 Beka Gorgadze.
The Coach – Milton Haig
Haig is one of Test rugby’s cult stars. The Kiwi has overseen steady systematic and on-field improvements, like automatic qualification for RWC 2019. The nation’s ambitions have swollen under him.
Major Work-ons
It’s rare to see high scoring from Georgia, particularly against top-ten sides. They can snipe but need a rapier to go with the cudgel
Georgia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Georgia will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Georgia Rugby World Cup Group
Georgia are in Group D alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay.
Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Mon 23 Sep Wales v Georgia (Toyota)
- Sun 29 Sep Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya)
- Thu 3 Oct Georgia v Fiji (Osaka)
- Fri 11 Oct Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka)
Georgia Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Georgia’s Rugby World Cup Record: P16 W4 D0 L12
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
