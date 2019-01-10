Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

A potential bogey team for Wales first up, Georgia could be ones to watch in Japan.

This is the potential banana skin that Wales would rather have avoided first up. Physically domineering, hungry as hell and ambitious to boot, the Lelos could build up a head of steam for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

How They Qualified

Georgia were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Mikheil Nariashvili, Levan Chilachava and Shalva Mamukashvili. You may not know these guys but they are the front-row stars. If you want a livewire, look at scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze or thundering young No 8 Beka Gorgadze.

The Coach – Milton Haig

Haig is one of Test rugby’s cult stars. The Kiwi has overseen steady systematic and on-field improvements, like automatic qualification for RWC 2019. The nation’s ambitions have swollen under him.

Major Work-ons

It’s rare to see high scoring from Georgia, particularly against top-ten sides. They can snipe but need a rapier to go with the cudgel

Georgia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Georgia will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Georgia Rugby World Cup Group

Georgia are in Group D alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay.

Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures