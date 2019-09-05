Major team: Blue Bulls

Country: South Africa

Test span: 1993-2003

Test caps: 89 (78 starts)

Test points: 190 (38T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Joost van der Westhuizen

When Gareth Edwards was knighted in June of 2015, rugby pundits tried to come up with the name of a scrum-half who could have lived with the mighty Welshman and Joost van der Westhuizen’s was the only name in the frame.

The South African had the lot. He was fast and fearless, could break the line, had a strong pass and tackled himself into the ground, never more than when he brought down Jonah Lomu in the 1995 World Cup final.

Like Edwards, van der Westhuizen also had an eye for the line as 38 tries in his 89 Tests prove. By the time he retired after the 2003 World Cup he was South Africa’s most-capped player and record try-scorer and, although those marks have both been eclipsed, his contribution to his country has never been forgotten.

Van der Westhuizen should have had a long and happy retirement ahead of him. He was a World Cup winner, a legend at the Bulls, had a degree in commerce and was one of the most recognisable rugby players on the planet.