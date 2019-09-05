Major teams: Blue Bulls, Griquas, Cats, Toulon, Northampton

Country: South Africa

Test span: 2001-2015

South Africa caps: 127 (121 starts)

Test points: 35 (7T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Victor Matfield

Not even retirement halted Victor Matfield’s influence on the international stage. Two-and-a-half years after bowing out of rugby when the Springboks were dumped out of the 2011 World Cup by Australia, the shaggy-haired lock ended his hiatus and returned to Super Rugby action with the Blue Bulls, for whom he had been serving as a lineout coach.

That June, Matfield captained South Africa to a 47-13 defeat of a World XV in Cape Town at the age of 37 and promptly added to his tally of 110 caps in the ensuing two-match series against Wales.

Four months later, he played all 80 minutes of an epic 27-25 victory over New Zealand at Ellis Park. It was the All Blacks’ maiden loss in 22 outings and provided indisputable evidence that Matfield could still mix it with the best on the planet.

Though the Bulls endured a torrid Super Rugby campaign in 2015, Matfield was included in Heyneke Meyer’s squad for the Rugby Championship, and went to a fourth World Cup with the Bok’s.

In truth, his status as a South Africa great was secure before the end of the last decade. Matfield’s mathematical set-piece prowess in a complementary engine-room partnership with bruising Bakkies Botha was a mainstay of the 2007 World Cup success and 2009 series defeat of the Lions.