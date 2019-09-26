In what should be a bruising affair, Argentina face Tonga in this Pool C encounter

Both teams are coming off first-round Rugby World Cup defeats but with starkly different contexts. Whilst Tonga (3-35) never expected to topple pool favourites England, Argentina (21-23) know their agonising defeat to France will probably be fatal to their chances of progressing unless they beat Eddie Jones’s men on Saturday week.

Here is everything you need to know about the match on Saturday in Osaka.

Head-to-head

Played – 1

Argentina wins – 1

Tonga wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Argentina 45-16 Tonga (4 October 2015)

The teams’ only previous meeting was a pool clash at the last World Cup, when Argentina racked up five tries to two at Leicester City Stadium. The Pumas’ outside backs had too much pace for Tonga, for whom Kurt Morath landed only two out of six attempts at goal.

Diego Maradona was in the crowd and afterwards sang and danced with his compatriots in the Argentina dressing room. “I could never imagine he would have been there,” said captain Agustín Creevy. “It was a beautiful surprise for all of us.”

Did You Know?

Two Pumas have been top point-scorers at World Cups – Gonzalo Quesada (102) in 1999 and Nicolás Sánchez (97) in 2015.

Argentina have lost their last ten Tests – their worst-ever run. However, five of the past six matches have been decided by six points or fewer.

The Coaches

Argentina Coach – Mario Ledesma

On Agustín Creevy and Nicolás Sanchez being dropped to the bench: “The message hasn’t changed, not just from this staff but from any the Pumas have ever had. The key thing in wearing the Pumas shirt is to do your best. Nobody can take it for granted. Everyone who has worn this shirt knows it. That’s the name of the game. Both Nico (Sanchez) and Agustín (Creevy) will be able to do their part from the bench. This isn’t iron-cast either. It’s changing constantly, and what we see today as suiting our needs may not be so in the next match.”

On Tonga’s performance against England: “They set the tone from the first ball when they stopped Billy Vunipola dead in his tracks off a 20m run. It’s a side true to their style, much tidier and better in keeping the ball, with many players in European clubs. They have a system which may not always work but is very similar to ours in terms of how the players are structured. Any player can make a difference and danger may come from all sides, and nowadays they get more balls.”

On the area in which they must not fail: “Our mindset. It’s very ambitious perhaps, but we must do what we set out to do. Against France we didn’t in the first 40 minutes, so this time we must remain focused and overcome our mistakes. The most dangerous teams are the ones who aren’t afraid to make mistakes.”

Tonga Coach – Toutai Kefu

“Telusa Veainu (full-back) is vital, critical for us. He is high quality and has a lot of X-factor. That’s why we’ve thrown him straight in (rather than among the replacements, following Veainu’s long-term foot injury). I think he will give us a spark in attack.”

Tonga Assistant Coach – Richard Watt



On the injury-enforced absence of fly-half Morath (throat) and centre Nafi Tuitavake (broken arm): “We are gutted for them, they are two of our better players. Kurt worked so hard to make it after coming out of international retirement and Nafi was only just back from injury.

“We’ve got to make sure our bodies and minds are fresh. It’s a pretty quick turnaround for us and Argentina pose a similar physical challenge to England. They have lost some games in the Rugby Championship but they were pretty close. They could have beaten the All Blacks.”

The Teams

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Matías Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Carreras; Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera (capt), Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lezana.

Replacements: 16 Agustín Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolás Sanchez, 23 Bautista Delguy.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu; Viliami Lolohea, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (capt), David Halaifonua; James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paul Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna, Sam Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sione Kalamafoni, Zane Kapeli, Maama Vaipulu.

Replacements: 16 Sosefo Sakalia, 17 Vunipola Fifita, 18 Ma’afu Fia, 19 Sitiveni Mafi, 20 Nasi Manu, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 Latiume Fosita, 23 Cooper Vuna.