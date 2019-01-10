Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Unlikely to proceed to the knockout stages, Tonga could still be a surprise package in Japan.

Only the most optimistic fan of the Sea Eagles could see them advancing to the knockout phase of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In good fettle, though, after defeating Fiji and Samoa in June.

How They Qualified

Tonga came second in the Pacific Tri-Nations behind Fiji and as a result qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

Key Players

Sonatane Takulua, No 9 and goalkicker, gives them zip while Telusa Veainu has a step to die for. Ex-All Black Charles Piutau wants to join them but won’t be able to do so before RWC 2019, as there is no Olympic qualifier event before the Japanese showpiece.

The Coach – Toutai Kefu

The former Wallaby No 8 took the reins in 2016 shortly after World Rugby agreed a rescue package for the cash-strapped Tongan union.

Major Work-ons

Relations between coach Kefu and union are strained, not helped by a delay in paying the players for the Pacific Nations Cup. Tonga need everyone to pull in the same direction.

Tonga Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Tonga Rugby World Cup Group

Tonga are in Group C alongside England, France, Argentina and the USA.

Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures