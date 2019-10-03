In what could be a pivotal match in the context of the tournament, England go up against Argentina.
2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Argentina
Both battling for top spot in the Rugby World Cup‘s competitive Group C, England take on Argentina in a contest that could have huge implications.
2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Argentina
Head-to-head
Played – 23
England wins – 18
Argentina wins – 4
Draws – 1
Most recent meeting – England 21-8 Argentina (11 November 2017)
England began their Autumn campaign in 2017 in disjointed fashion as they stumbled past the Pumas at Twickenham. The win came due to tries from Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni.
Did You Know?
- Only hosts Wales and the top three from RWC 1995 qualified automatically for the 1999 World Cup. So England had to play European qualifiers, beating Italy (23-15) and Netherlands (110-0) in Huddersfield.
- Before the game replacement Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy – who previously played for Worcester Warriors in the Premiership – said: ““I think sometimes (their structure) is boring but it’s good for England, and it works.”
The Coaches
England Coach – Eddie Jones
“Argentina are always about the physical contest.
“They’ve got good players, they’ve got a reasonably settled way of playing. They enjoy World Cups more than the other major teams, because there’s such a pride and there’s such a passion.
“The challenge for us is to show the same level of intensity and passion at the start of the game.”
Argentina Coach – Mario Ledesma
“They’ve come here to win the World Cup, Eddie’s been telling me that for the past four years.
“Having a game against England to qualify for the quarter-finals doesn’t get any bigger, we have a very big challenge ahead of us.”
The Squads
England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.
Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santigo Carreras, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.
Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Lucas Mensa, Bautista Delguy.
Key Players
England – George Ford
Eddie Jones has stuck with the Ford-Farrell access in midfield – a show of faith in the fly-half in what should rank as the first real test for England at this Rugby World Cup. It is also believed that he should have plenty of ball should terrier-like work from back-rowers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill hunting ball and Billy Vunipola getting England on the front foot.
In the latest issue of Rugby World you can read about what Ford has brought to the squad during the World Cup prep. Certainly Jones has been impressed.
However fit and positive he is – and as exciting as it will be to see Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell be reintroduced to this England assault on the World Cup – it will be Ford’s distribution skills that should define the shape of this game.
Argentina – Tomas Lavanini
In the face of England’s back-row attack, it can help to have an enforcer type. Well, that’s exactly how Lavanini approaches his game.
Sure, he is no stranger to a card and he can overstep the mark (often). He can be a liability and he will be on the referee’s radar early on. But that’s why he is key. Being a man down against this England team could be disastrous. It could do a lot to decide the fixture.
By the same token, if on song and on the right side of the ref, Lavanini could be the last person England want to see. Expect niggle at the breakdown, blocking, grabbing at the lineout. Oh, and probably tears at the anthem. Lavanini is the king of drama. He will insinuate himself into the plot of this match at some point.
