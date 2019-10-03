2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Argentina

Expand Rugby World Cup Groups

Rugby World Cup Groups A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…

Key Players

England – George Ford



Eddie Jones has stuck with the Ford-Farrell access in midfield – a show of faith in the fly-half in what should rank as the first real test for England at this Rugby World Cup. It is also believed that he should have plenty of ball should terrier-like work from back-rowers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill hunting ball and Billy Vunipola getting England on the front foot.

In the latest issue of Rugby World you can read about what Ford has brought to the squad during the World Cup prep. Certainly Jones has been impressed.

However fit and positive he is – and as exciting as it will be to see Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell be reintroduced to this England assault on the World Cup – it will be Ford’s distribution skills that should define the shape of this game.

Argentina – Tomas Lavanini



In the face of England’s back-row attack, it can help to have an enforcer type. Well, that’s exactly how Lavanini approaches his game.

Sure, he is no stranger to a card and he can overstep the mark (often). He can be a liability and he will be on the referee’s radar early on. But that’s why he is key. Being a man down against this England team could be disastrous. It could do a lot to decide the fixture.

By the same token, if on song and on the right side of the ref, Lavanini could be the last person England want to see. Expect niggle at the breakdown, blocking, grabbing at the lineout. Oh, and probably tears at the anthem. Lavanini is the king of drama. He will insinuate himself into the plot of this match at some point.

How to watch

This game on Saturday 5 October in Tokyo kicks off at 9am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on Radio 5 Live.

Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.