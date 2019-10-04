Can the Tongans repeat their shock RWC 2011 victory over Les Bleus in this Pool C match in Kumamoto?

2019 Rugby World Cup: France v Tonga

Head-to-head

Played – 5

France wins – 3

Tonga wins – 2

Most recent meeting – France 38-18 Tonga (16 November 2013)

In a miserable year for the French, they secured just their second win of 2013 against Tonga. The French ran in four tries to two while Morgan Parra top-scored with 16 points.

Did You Know?

Tonga blindside flanker Sione Kalamafoni and inside-centre Siale Piutau played in the 19-14 win against France at RWC 2011, while Maxime Medard is the only France survivor from that loss.

Kalamafoni and Piutau are also each playing in their 11th World Cup match, equalling the Tonga record of Soane Tonga’uiha and Vunga Lilo.

France have picked a different half-back pairing for the third time in three matches at RWC 2019, with Baptiste Serin and Romain Ntamack selected at nine and ten respectively for the match against Tonga in Kumamoto.

Tonga wing Cooper Vuna is the only player at RWC 2019 who has played for two international teams. His first two caps were for Australia.

Viewpoint

France coach Jacques Brunel

“The next match is against Tonga, not England, and Tonga gave England some difficulty. Tonga showed a lot of quality so we cannot look ahead to England.”

Tonga captain Siale Piutau

“When we beat them in 2011 we had a lot of players who played alongside the French boys and it’s definitely a benefit for us. They understand the mindset and psyche of French players.

“The Kumamoto samurai had a fighting spirit we are looking to tap into. We’ve had that theme throughout our preparations this week. We are coming off two losses, but I hope we can create something special.”

The Teams

France: Maxime Medard; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Sofiane Guitoune, Alivereti Raka; Romain Ntamack, Baptiste Serin; Jefferson Poirot (captain), Camille Chat, Rabah Slimani, Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Guilhem Guirado, Cyril Baille, Emerick Setiano, Bernard Le Roux, Yacouba Camara, Antoine Dupont, Camille Lopez, Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu; Cooper Vuna, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (captain), David Halaifonua; James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Siegfried Fisiihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ma’afu Fia, Sam Lousi, Leva Fifita, Sione Kalamafoni, Zane Kapeli, Maama Vaipulu.

Replacements: Sosefo Sakalia, Vunipola Fifita, Siua Halanukonuka, Sitiveni Mafi, Nasi Manu, Leon Fukofuka, Latiume Fosita, Atieli Pakalani.

