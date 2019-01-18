Unlikely to proceed to the knockout stages, Tonga could still be a surprise package in Japan.
Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Only the most optimistic fan of the Sea Eagles could see them advancing to the knockout phase of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In good fettle, though, after defeating Fiji and Samoa in June.
How They Qualified
Tonga came second in the Pacific Tri-Nations behind Fiji and as a result qualified for the 2019 World Cup.
Key Players
Sonatane Takulua, No 9 and goalkicker, gives them zip while Telusa Veainu has a step to die for. Ex-All Black Charles Piutau wants to join them but won’t be able to do so before RWC 2019, as there is no Olympic qualifier event before the Japanese showpiece.
The Coach – Toutai Kefu
The former Wallaby No 8 took the reins in 2016 shortly after World Rugby agreed a rescue package for the cash-strapped Tongan union.
Major Work-ons
Relations between coach Kefu and union are strained, not helped by a delay in paying the players for the Pacific Nations Cup. Tonga need everyone to pull in the same direction.
Tonga Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Tonga will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Tonga Rugby World Cup Group
Tonga are in Group C alongside England, France, Argentina and the USA.
Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sun 22 Sep England v Tonga (Sapporo)
- Sat 28 Sep Argentina v Tonga (Osaka)
- Sun 6 Oct France v Tonga (Kumamoto)
- Sun 13 Oct USA v Tonga (Osaka)
Tonga Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Tonga’s Rugby World Cup Record: P25 W7 D0 L18
- 1987 Pool stages
- 1995 Pool stages
- 1999 Pool stages
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
