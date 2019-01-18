Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Unlikely to proceed to the knockout stages, Tonga could still be a surprise package in Japan.

Only the most optimistic fan of the Sea Eagles could see them advancing to the knockout phase of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In good fettle, though, after defeating Fiji and Samoa in June.

How They Qualified

Tonga came second in the Pacific Tri-Nations behind Fiji and as a result qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

Key Players

Sonatane Takulua, No 9 and goalkicker, gives them zip while Telusa Veainu has a step to die for. Ex-All Black Charles Piutau wants to join them but won’t be able to do so before RWC 2019, as there is no Olympic qualifier event before the Japanese showpiece.

Quick Step: Telusa Veainu is a tough man to stop (Getty Images)

The Coach – Toutai Kefu

The former Wallaby No 8 took the reins in 2016 shortly after World Rugby agreed a rescue package for the cash-strapped Tongan union.

Bailed Out: Toutai Kefu became coach in 2016 after World Rugby gave the Tongan union a rescue package (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

Relations between coach Kefu and union are strained, not helped by a delay in paying the players for the Pacific Nations Cup. Tonga need everyone to pull in the same direction.

Tonga Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Tonga will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Tonga Rugby World Cup Group

Tonga are in Group C alongside England, France, Argentina and the USA.

Tonga Rugby World Cup Fixtures

  • Sun 22 Sep England v Tonga (Sapporo)
  • Sat 28 Sep Argentina v Tonga (Osaka)
  • Sun 6 Oct France v Tonga (Kumamoto)
  • Sun 13 Oct USA v Tonga (Osaka)

 

Four Years On: Soane Tonga’uiha scores against Argentina in 2015 (Getty Images)

Tonga Rugby World Cup Squad

We will update this section when the official squad is announced

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Tonga’s Rugby World Cup Record: P25 W7 D0 L18

  • 1987 Pool stages
  • 1995 Pool stages
  • 1999 Pool stages
  • 2003 Pool stages
  • 2007 Pool stages
  • 2011 Pool stages
  • 2015 Pool stages

