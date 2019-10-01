Can Fiji bounce back from that Uruguay defeat against Georgia in Osaka? Here's what you need to know
2019 Rugby World Cup: Georgia v Fiji
Head-to-head
Played – 3
Georgia wins – 1
Fiji wins – 2
Most recent meeting – Georgia 15-37 Fiji (16 June 2018)
The last time the two sides met Fiji romped to a win, with their pace, flair and power proving too much for the Georgians. Frank Lomani scored twice and Semi Radradra also crossed – both start this fixture too.
Did You Know?
- Merab Sharikadze is Georgia’s third captain at this World Cup following Jaba Bregvadze (v Uruguay) and Mikheil Nariashvili (v Wales). Georgia have never named more than two different captains at a previous World Cup.
- Peceli Yato, who has recovered from the concussion he suffered against Australia to be one of 11 changes to the Fiji starting XV that lost to Uruguay, has only started at No 8 on two previous occasions in his Test career.
Viewpoint
Georgia coach Milton Haig
“You’d be fair in saying that if Georgia win this game we’ll qualify for the next World Cup. Logistically, nobody else could catch us unless there are some huge, huge upsets. So we are confident that if we get this job done, we’ll have qualified (for RWC 2023).
“Are we at a precipice in the tournament? Not really. But this is what we’ve worked hard for over the past three years. It’s come down to this and we always knew it would.”
Fiji prop Campese Ma’afu
“We know what Georgia will bring to the table. They are a very strong set-piece team and it’s about getting our set piece right to provide some good ball for our deadly back-line.
“Anyone who knows the Flying Fijians well, we get our name from flying around the pitch a lot. We like to throw the ball about a lot, but this week the main focus is to execute our plays and really apply some pressure at the set-piece.”
The Teams
Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Giorgi Kveseladze, David Kacharava, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Alexander Todua; Lasha Khmaladze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Beka Gorgadze.
Replacements: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Levan Chilachava, Otari Giorgadze, Beka Saginadze, Gela Aprasidze, Lasha Malaguradze, Miriani Modebadze.
Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Lepani Botia, Semi Radradra; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Campese Ma’afu, Samuel Matavesi, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Semi Kunatani, Peceli Yato.
Replacements: Tuvere Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi.
Key Players
Georgia – Merab Sharikadze
Injury ruled Georgia skipper Merab Sharikadze out of the first game of this World Cup and he only came off the bench in the win over Uruguay, but he’s starting this match against Fiji and will be crucial to generating some creativity in the backs. Georgia are renowned for their set-piece strength, but they need to be more clinical with the possession they secure from scrums. The centre will be looking to cause a few problems for the Fijian defence with ball in hand when they do get opportunities through their forward play.
Fiji – Ben Volavola
Fly-half Ben Volavola had one of his best games for Fiji against Australia and he’ll need to recapture that consistency against Georgia. The goalkicking of both Josh Matavesi and Volavola let the Fijians down in the defeat by Uruguay, so they need to be more accurate when presented with point-scoring opportunities against the Lelos. With Georgia expected to pressurise Fiji at the scrum, Volavola could also be playing off the back foot at set-piece time so he needs to be smart in his decision-making if he is to release the running threats outside him.
How to watch
This game on Thursday 3 October in Osaka kicks off at 6.15am UK & Ireland time, and will be live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen live on Radio 5 Live.
