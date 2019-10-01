In what should be a one-sided affair, Ireland take on the Russians in Kobe.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Russia

A Rugby World Cup shock between Ireland and Russia may be unlikely but here is everything you need to know on the match.

Head-to-head

Played – 2

Ireland wins – 2

Russia wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Ireland 62-12 Russia (25 September 2011)

Ireland routed Russia back at the 2011 World Cup thanks to nine tries scored by eight different players.

Did You Know?

Russia are the ‘youngest’ team at this World Cup as their first Test was in 1992, although international rugby in the Soviet Union began in the Seventies.

The Coaches

Ireland Coach – Joe Schmidt

“We do need to make sure everyone is ready and involved as much as possible, to get everyone up to speed. It’s pretty tough with a six-day and then a five-day turnaround – there’s always going to be a bit of attrition.

“We’re looking to freshen it up and give guys an opportunity. It’s great, because we’ve got some guys who would have been very, very keen to be involved who will get an opportunity on Thursday.”

Russia Coach – Lyn Jones

“The challenge is huge but the enthusiasm and confidence in our team is very good, and preparation has gone well.

“We understand what Tier 1 teams are doing when they play Tier 2 sides, and the challenge for us is to make sure that we make life as difficult for Ireland and to score as many tries as we can.

The Teams

Ireland –

Rob Kearney, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, James Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Rhys Ruddock, Peter O’Mahony, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander, Jack Carty, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Russia Squad –

Vasily Artemyev; German Davydov, Igor Galinovskiy, Kirill Golosnitskiy, Denis Simplikevich; Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Andrey Polivalov, Evgeny Matveev, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Garbuzov, Bodgan Fedotko; Anton Sychev, Tagir Gadzhiev, Victor Gresev.

Replacements: Selskii, Morozov, Podrezov, Ostrikov, Elgin, Ianiushkin, Khodin, Ostroushkosday.