Ireland need a bonus-point win against Samoa to guarantee a quarter-final berth
2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Samoa
Head-to-head
Played – 6
Ireland wins – 5
Samoa wins – 1
Most recent meeting – Ireland 40-9 Samoa (9 November 2013)
Ireland pulled away in the second half with tries from Sean O’Brien, Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney (two).
Did You Know?
- Rory Best leads Ireland for the 37th time, overtaking Keith Wood to move into second place behind Brian O’Driscoll (83) in the list of players who have captained Ireland the most.
- This is the 16th time Ireland’s front row of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong have been selected together – a record for any front row in matches since RWC 2015. They move ahead of France’s Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado and Rabah Slimani.
- Tusi Pisi starts on the bench but, with 57 World Cup points to his name, he can overtake Samoa’s current RWC leading point-scorer Silao Leaega (62) if he scores six points.
- Centre Henry Taefu scored all 19 points against Japan, the highest number of points by a Samoan in a Rugby World Cup match since 2003.
Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures
The Coaches
Ireland Coach – Joe Schmidt
“We can’t control what happens with the Japan-Scotland game, so on Saturday it’s up to us to get our business done as best we can. Yep, there is (a distraction with Typhoon Hagibis and cancelled games). There was a lot of talk among the players post-training today when we found out. Players are going to talk about that because it’s newsworthy.
“But we’ve just got to make sure our game gets finished with the right result for us – and I’m sure Samoa are going out to make that as difficult for us as possible.”
Samoa Coach – Steve Jackson
“Ireland are in the top three teams in the world and we’re just going there to throw everything at it. I don’t think that the game is going to be won on penalties, I think we’ll see both teams trying to play an expansive kind of game and get as many tries as we possibly can.
“What better opportunity to finish the World Cup? Knowing that we’re on an airplane on Monday, going home, to have a scalp like that would be great.”
Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
The Teams
Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Jean Kleyn, Peter O’Mahony, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.
Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow; Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Logovii Mulipola, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain).
Replacements: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Tusi Pisi, Kieron Fonotia.
RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT
Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Our Ireland Rugby World Cup guide.
Samoa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Having to rely on a play-off win against…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Key Players
Ireland – Tadhg Beirne
Having played in the second row against Russia, Tadhg Beirne moves to blindside flanker for this match against Samoa. Not only will he be charged with hauling down the hard-running islanders, but his prowess at the breakdown will be important. He is renowned for winning turnovers and will be hoping to not only slow down Samoan ball but provide his own back-line with possession to counter-attack with.
Samoa – Tim Nanai-Williams
Full-back Tim Nanai-Williams is an elusive runner, particularly when counter-attacking from deep, and has been a bright spark for Samoa in their first three games. Samoa will be pleased he’s been passed fit to play Ireland after failing an HIA in last week’s defeat by Japan because he adds some deft touches to their physical game. He offers something different and will be looking to breach the Irish defensive line.
How to watch
This match in Fukuoka kicks off at 11.45am UK & Ireland time. Watch it live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport/RTE2 (Ireland), or listen to live commentary on BBC 5 Live.
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.