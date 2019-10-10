Ireland need a bonus-point win against Samoa to guarantee a quarter-final berth

2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Samoa

Head-to-head

Played – 6

Ireland wins – 5

Samoa wins – 1

Most recent meeting – Ireland 40-9 Samoa (9 November 2013)

Ireland pulled away in the second half with tries from Sean O’Brien, Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney (two).

Did You Know?



Rory Best leads Ireland for the 37th time, overtaking Keith Wood to move into second place behind Brian O’Driscoll (83) in the list of players who have captained Ireland the most.

This is the 16th time Ireland’s front row of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong have been selected together – a record for any front row in matches since RWC 2015. They move ahead of France’s Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado and Rabah Slimani.

Tusi Pisi starts on the bench but, with 57 World Cup points to his name, he can overtake Samoa’s current RWC leading point-scorer Silao Leaega (62) if he scores six points.

Centre Henry Taefu scored all 19 points against Japan, the highest number of points by a Samoan in a Rugby World Cup match since 2003.

The Coaches

Ireland Coach – Joe Schmidt

“We can’t control what happens with the Japan-Scotland game, so on Saturday it’s up to us to get our business done as best we can. Yep, there is (a distraction with Typhoon Hagibis and cancelled games). There was a lot of talk among the players post-training today when we found out. Players are going to talk about that because it’s newsworthy.

“But we’ve just got to make sure our game gets finished with the right result for us – and I’m sure Samoa are going out to make that as difficult for us as possible.”

Samoa Coach – Steve Jackson

“Ireland are in the top three teams in the world and we’re just going there to throw everything at it. I don’t think that the game is going to be won on penalties, I think we’ll see both teams trying to play an expansive kind of game and get as many tries as we possibly can.

“What better opportunity to finish the World Cup? Knowing that we’re on an airplane on Monday, going home, to have a scalp like that would be great.”

The Teams

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Jean Kleyn, Peter O’Mahony, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow; Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Logovii Mulipola, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain).

Replacements: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Tusi Pisi, Kieron Fonotia.

