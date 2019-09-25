Italy face Canada in this Group B match taking place at Fukuoka.
2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Canada
One of the last teams to kick off their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, Canada play against Italy in this Group B clash.
2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Canada
Head-to-head
Played – 9
Italy wins – 7
Canada wins – 2
Most recent meeting – Italy 20-18 Canada (26 June 2016)
Italy scraped past Canada in a close contest that was filled with errors and mistakes. The Canadians were ahead entering the final 10 minutes but Carlo Canna kicked a penalty that secured the win.
Did You Know?
- Talismanic back-row Tyler Ardron became Canada’s youngest captain when he led them against Georgia in 2013, at the age of 22 years 146 days.
The Coaches
Italy Coach: Conor O’Shea
O’Shea has made 10 changes to the team that beat Namibia. Despite this he said; “I have confidence in all our players — all our players are worth a place in the team. I am sure, as you will see, [that] Thursday is much better in how we execute our play.”
Canada Coach: Kingsley Jones
Former Wales flanker, Jones took over from Mark Anscombe in 2017 and has had a less than ideal reign so far. He has also coached Russia, Sale and Newport Gwent Dragons. Speaking of their Rugby World Cup chances he said; “It’s a tough pool we’re facing but we’ve worked a long while towards this and this first one is going to be a huge game for us.”
The Teams
Italy: Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd (capt.), Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Braam Steyn, Callum Braley, Tommaso Allan, Giulio Bisegni, Jayden Hayward, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Benvenuti, Matteo Minozzi
Replacements: Federico Zani, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, Maxime Mbandà, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini
Canada: Huburt Buydens, Eric Howard, Matt Tierney, Conor Keys, Josh Larsen, Michael Sheppard, Lucas Rumball, Tyler Arron, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, DTH Van Der Merwe, Nick Blevins, Ben Lesage, Jeff Hassler, Patrick Parfey
Replacements: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Jake Illnicki, Luke Campbell, Matt Heaton, Jamie Mackenzie, Ciaran Hearn, Andrew Coe
Key Players
Italy – Matteo Minozzi
His first Rugby World Cup start, Minozzi tends to be involved in everything the Italians do well in the back-line. Definitely keep an eye out for him as he looks to force mis-matches and exploit gaps in the Canadian defence.
Canada – Tyler Ardron
History tells us that in order to show up well against better sides at World Cups, teams need to have the ball as much as possible. So the pill-carrying and snaffling abilities of Tyler Ardron will become vital in an underdog side.
How to watch
This match on Thursday 26 September kicks off at 8.45am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
