2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Canada

One of the last teams to kick off their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, Canada play against Italy in this Group B clash.

Head-to-head

Played – 9

Italy wins – 7

Canada wins – 2

Most recent meeting – Italy 20-18 Canada (26 June 2016)

Italy scraped past Canada in a close contest that was filled with errors and mistakes. The Canadians were ahead entering the final 10 minutes but Carlo Canna kicked a penalty that secured the win.

Did You Know?

Talismanic back-row Tyler Ardron became Canada’s youngest captain when he led them against Georgia in 2013, at the age of 22 years 146 days.

The Coaches

Italy Coach: Conor O’Shea

O’Shea has made 10 changes to the team that beat Namibia. Despite this he said; “I have confidence in all our players — all our players are worth a place in the team. I am sure, as you will see, [that] Thursday is much better in how we execute our play.”

Canada Coach: Kingsley Jones

Former Wales flanker, Jones took over from Mark Anscombe in 2017 and has had a less than ideal reign so far. He has also coached Russia, Sale and Newport Gwent Dragons. Speaking of their Rugby World Cup chances he said; “It’s a tough pool we’re facing but we’ve worked a long while towards this and this first one is going to be a huge game for us.”

The Teams

Italy: Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd (capt.), Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Braam Steyn, Callum Braley, Tommaso Allan, Giulio Bisegni, Jayden Hayward, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Benvenuti, Matteo Minozzi

Replacements: Federico Zani, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, Maxime Mbandà, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini

Canada: Huburt Buydens, Eric Howard, Matt Tierney, Conor Keys, Josh Larsen, Michael Sheppard, Lucas Rumball, Tyler Arron, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, DTH Van Der Merwe, Nick Blevins, Ben Lesage, Jeff Hassler, Patrick Parfey

Replacements: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Jake Illnicki, Luke Campbell, Matt Heaton, Jamie Mackenzie, Ciaran Hearn, Andrew Coe

