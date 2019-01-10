In a tough group, not a lot is expected of Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
There’s more chance of them knocking down the Colosseum than winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Five wins and 24 defeats since RWC 2015 show the size of Italy’s task.
How They Qualified
Italy were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
No 8 Sergio Parisse is their long-term talisman but, at 35, there’s not much juice left in the tank. Matteo Minozzi embodies the brio of the younger brigade.
The Coach – Conor O’Shea
The Irishman swapped Quins for the Azzurri in 2016 and has spent much of his reign deflecting criticism of the Six Nations wooden spoonists.
Major Work-ons
Keeping possession has been a thorn in their side, leading to early fatigue as they rack up the tackles. Poor finishing is another weakness but accuracy should improve as a youthful team gains Test experience.
Italy Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Italy will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
Italy Rugby World Cup Group
Italy are in Group B with New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada.
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups
Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sun 22 Sep Italy v Namibia (Osaka)
- Thu 26 Sept Italy v Canada (Fukuoka)
- Fri 4 Oct South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka)
- Sat 12 Oct New Zealand v Italy (Toyota)
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Winner of the past two World Cups, the…
South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Four years on from their disastrous loss to…
Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Namibia booked their place once again at the…
Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
The last team to qualify for the tournament,…
Italy Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Fixtures
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Italy’s Rugby World Cup Record: P28 W11 D0 L17
- 1987 Pool stages
- 1991 Pool stages
- 1995 Pool stages
- 1999 Pool stages
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest 2019 Rugby World Cup news.