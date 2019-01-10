A team always improving, Scotland face a huge match against Ireland in their World Cup opener.

Scotland Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

They have taken big steps in the last few seasons, but defeat in their 2019 Rugby World Cup opener against Ireland could propel them towards second spot in Pool A and a likely knockout tie with New Zealand.

How They Qualified

Scotland were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

If Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg are the trapeze artists, Greig Laidlaw is the safety net. The adventurous style of Russell and Hogg excites, but Clermont’s nine can control the tempo and kick points.

The Coach – Gregor Townsend

The former Scotland fly-half is known as an innovator who loves detail. He took over after a successful reign at Glasgow Warriors and has masterminded big wins for Scotland. This is his first World Cup in charge but he was an assistant in 2011.

Major Work-ons

When Scotland’s continuity-based, rapid style works it shocks teams, but they cannot escape the physical nature of Test rugby. Without any devastating ball-carriers, they need a team effort carrying into contact.

Scotland Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups

Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland , Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)

, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC) Saturday 24 August 2019: Georgia v Scotland , Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC)

, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC) Saturday 31 August 2019: Scotland v France , BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC) Friday 6/Saturday 7 September 2019: Scotland v Georgia, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

Scotland Rugby World Cup Group

Scotland are in Group A alongside Ireland, Japan, Russia and Samoa.

Scotland Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Sun 22 Sep Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama)

(Yokohama) Mon 30 Sep Scotland v Samoa (Kobe)

(Kobe) Wed 9 Oct Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka)

(Shizuoka) Sun 13 Oct Japan v Scotland (Yokohama)

Scotland Rugby World Cup Squad

Scotland Summer Tours squad (we will update this section when the official squad is announced)

FORWARDS: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Lewis Carmichael, Allan Dell (both Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester), Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (both Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton (Leicester), Murray McCallum, Stuart McInally, Jamie Ritchie (all Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow).

BACKS: Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg (both Glasgow), Chris Harris (Newcastle), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh), Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Peter Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones (all Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Ali Price (Glasgow), Duncan Taylor (Saracens).

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Scotland’s Rugby World Cup Record: P38 W22 D1 L15

1987 Quarter-finals

1991 Fourth

1995 Quarter-finals

1999 Quarter-finals

2003 Quarter-finals

2007 Quarter-finals

2011 Pool stages

2015 Quarter-finals

