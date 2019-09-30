Canada were one of the last teams into the tournament and face the toughest of tests in New Zealand.
2019 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Canada
One of the last teams to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Canada’s reward is a matchup against the All Blacks. Here is everything you need to know on the contest.
2019 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Canada
Head-to-head
Played – 5
New Zealand wins – 5
Canada wins – 0
Most recent meeting – New Zealand 79-15 Canada (2 October 2011)
New Zealand scored 12 tries, including four for Zac Guildford, on their way to a huge win in their final group games of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Did You Know?
- New Zealand became the first team to score 16,000 Test points when they drew 16-16 with South Africa in July. Their try tally after that match stood at 2,091 – another record.
Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures
What They Said
New Zealand Coach – Steve Hansen
In a World Cup that has seen some shocks already, Hansen acknowledged the All Blacks will be looking to avoid that saying; “If you disrespect the opponent you’re playing you’ll get a punch on the nose, we did that in Perth. We can’t afford to do that again.
“Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group. With two games four days apart, it’s obvious that we need to use our whole squad.”
Canada Scrum-Half – Gordon McRorie
“Our main focus is just to keep improving on our performance. That means we keep creating those opportunities that we did against Italy, but this time we just want to finish them.
“Playing against the best team in the world is a great opportunity for us to really challenge ourselves and a big result for us would be if we can improve on our performance from Italy.
“You just got to acknowledge who you’re playing against and that’s the main thing and then after that, concentrate on yourself, on your own performance, on the team performance.
“We could revere and preview New Zealand all we like but at the end of the day, it’s us that have to go on the field and represent Canada so it’s what we can do in that jersey that counts.”
The Squads
New Zealand Squad – Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo’unga, TJ Perenara,Atu Moli, Liam Coltman, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Matt Todd, Kieran Read
Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
Canada Squad – Patrick Parfrey, Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH van der Merwe, Peter Nelson, Gordon McRorie, Djustice Sears-Duru, Eric Howard, Cole Keith, Evan Olmstead, Conor Keys, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron
Replacements: Andrew Quattrin, Hubert Buydens, Jake Ilnicki, Mike Sheppard, Josh Larsen, Phil Mack, Taylor Paris, Andrew Coe
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Winner of the past two World Cups, the…
Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
The last team to qualify for the tournament,…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Key Players
New Zealand – Rieko Ioane
After missing out against South Africa Ioane has been given his first start of the tournament. He will undoubtedly look to cross the whitewash several times here to ensure his role in the latter stages of the tournament.
Canada – Peter Nelson
Nelson had a mixed game against Italy but showed he was capable of controlling territory and the game somewhat. He will probably become the target for Sonny Bill Williams though so his defence must be up to scratch.
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.