2019 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Canada

One of the last teams to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Canada’s reward is a matchup against the All Blacks. Here is everything you need to know on the contest.

Head-to-head

Played – 5

New Zealand wins – 5

Canada wins – 0

Most recent meeting – New Zealand 79-15 Canada (2 October 2011)

New Zealand scored 12 tries, including four for Zac Guildford, on their way to a huge win in their final group games of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Did You Know?

New Zealand became the first team to score 16,000 Test points when they drew 16-16 with South Africa in July. Their try tally after that match stood at 2,091 – another record.

What They Said

New Zealand Coach – Steve Hansen

In a World Cup that has seen some shocks already, Hansen acknowledged the All Blacks will be looking to avoid that saying; “If you disrespect the opponent you’re playing you’ll get a punch on the nose, we did that in Perth. We can’t afford to do that again.

“Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group. With two games four days apart, it’s obvious that we need to use our whole squad.”

Canada Scrum-Half – Gordon McRorie

“Our main focus is just to keep improving on our performance. That means we keep creating those opportunities that we did against Italy, but this time we just want to finish them.

“Playing against the best team in the world is a great opportunity for us to really challenge ourselves and a big result for us would be if we can improve on our performance from Italy.

“You just got to acknowledge who you’re playing against and that’s the main thing and then after that, concentrate on yourself, on your own performance, on the team performance.

“We could revere and preview New Zealand all we like but at the end of the day, it’s us that have to go on the field and represent Canada so it’s what we can do in that jersey that counts.”

The Squads

New Zealand Squad – Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo’unga, TJ Perenara,Atu Moli, Liam Coltman, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Matt Todd, Kieran Read

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith

Canada Squad – Patrick Parfrey, Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH van der Merwe, Peter Nelson, Gordon McRorie, Djustice Sears-Duru, Eric Howard, Cole Keith, Evan Olmstead, Conor Keys, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron

Replacements: Andrew Quattrin, Hubert Buydens, Jake Ilnicki, Mike Sheppard, Josh Larsen, Phil Mack, Taylor Paris, Andrew Coe