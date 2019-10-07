Can Wales contain the pace, power and flair of the Fijians in this Pool D match?
2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji
Head-to-head
Played – 11
Wales wins – 9
Fiji wins – 1
Draws – 1
Most recent meeting – Wales 23-13 Fiji (1 October 2015)
Thanks to the stellar play of Gareth Davies and the boot of Dan Biggar, at the last World Cup Wales beat Fiji on their way to coming second in their group behind Australia.
Did You Know?
- Alun Wyn Jones will win his 140th cap (Wales and Lions Test appearances) against Fiji, so will overtake George Gregan to move into fourth in the all-time most-capped player list. He will be one behind Brian O’Driscoll, two behind Sergio Parisse and eight behind Richie McCaw.
- Leone Nakarawa is set to break the Fiji record for most carries in Rugby World Cup matches. The lock has totalled 104 carries overall in World Cup games to date, the joint most for a Fijian player alongside Sisa Koyamaibole, so he needs just one more against Wales to pull clear.
The Coaches
Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones
“We have to play our way. We know our game plan going into this game and it is about delivering that. It’s a mental challenge but the players are confident about how they are practising.
“We respect Fiji and rightly so. I am fully aware of how good they are. We have got to make sure from an attacking element when we’ve got the ball, we keep the ball.”
Fiji coach John McKee
“These boys are very proud of representing their country and really want to put in a performance that makes the whole nation proud.
“They’ve got to realise that the things that they do set an example for future generations, and that is also another important factor in what we do and why we are here.”
The Teams
Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Josh Navidi, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.
Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Campese Ma’afu, Samuel Matavesi, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata.
Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Api Ratuniyarawa, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi.
Key Players
Wales – James Davies
One of only two changes made to the starting XV that beat Australia – Ross Moriarty the other – openside James Davies needs to play smart against Fiji. He’s renowned for his link play and running game – that’s what got him into the GB sevens squad for the 2016 Olympics after all – but his work at the breakdown will also be key against Fiji.
Wales can’t afford to concede cheap turnovers and allow the Fijians to counter-attack because that is when they are most dangerous, so Davies needs to work well at the ruck to ensure Wales retain possession and also to slow down Fiji’s ball when in defence.
Fiji – Viliame Mata
The Edinburgh No 8 enjoyed a standout year in European rugby and Fiji will be looking to him to deliver the sort of strong carrying performance he has become famed for.
He is the only change to the team that beat Georgia, coming in for Peceli Yato, and Fiji need him to put them on the front foot by getting over the gain-line with ball in hand as well as bring his offloading into play to release the dangerous runners out wide.
How to watch
This match on Wednesday 9 October in Oita kicks off at 10.45am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live.
