Can Wales contain the pace, power and flair of the Fijians in this Pool D match?

2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji

Head-to-head

Played – 11

Wales wins – 9

Fiji wins – 1

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting – Wales 23-13 Fiji (1 October 2015)

Thanks to the stellar play of Gareth Davies and the boot of Dan Biggar, at the last World Cup Wales beat Fiji on their way to coming second in their group behind Australia.

Did You Know?

Alun Wyn Jones will win his 140 th cap (Wales and Lions Test appearances) against Fiji, so will overtake George Gregan to move into fourth in the all-time most-capped player list. He will be one behind Brian O’Driscoll, two behind Sergio Parisse and eight behind Richie McCaw.

cap (Wales and Lions Test appearances) against Fiji, so will overtake George Gregan to move into fourth in the all-time most-capped player list. He will be one behind Brian O’Driscoll, two behind Sergio Parisse and eight behind Richie McCaw. Leone Nakarawa is set to break the Fiji record for most carries in Rugby World Cup matches. The lock has totalled 104 carries overall in World Cup games to date, the joint most for a Fijian player alongside Sisa Koyamaibole, so he needs just one more against Wales to pull clear.

The Coaches

Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones

“We have to play our way. We know our game plan going into this game and it is about delivering that. It’s a mental challenge but the players are confident about how they are practising.

“We respect Fiji and rightly so. I am fully aware of how good they are. We have got to make sure from an attacking element when we’ve got the ball, we keep the ball.”

Fiji coach John McKee

“These boys are very proud of representing their country and really want to put in a performance that makes the whole nation proud.

“They’ve got to realise that the things that they do set an example for future generations, and that is also another important factor in what we do and why we are here.”

The Teams

Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Josh Navidi, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Campese Ma’afu, Samuel Matavesi, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Api Ratuniyarawa, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi.

