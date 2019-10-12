Here is everything you need to know about Wales' final 2019 Rugby World Cup group match against Uruguay

2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Uruguay

Head-to-head

Played – 1

Wales wins – 1

Uruguay wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Wales 54-9 Uruguay (20 September 2015)

The only time these two sides have met before was at the last Rugby World Cup, when Cory Allen scored a hat-trick and Wales ran in a total of eight tries to win comfortably.

Did You Know?

Justin Tipuric will captain Wales for the first time.

The 13 changes made to the starting XV that played against Fiji is the most Wales have ever made at a Rugby World Cup.

Andres Vilaseca and Juan Manuel Gaminara will be making their eighth World Cup appearance – a Uruguay record. Agustin Ormaechea and Rodrigo Silva could join them should they come off the bench.

Felipe Berchesi’s 22 points at this World Cup is already a Uruguay record and he can also increase his tally as los Teros‘ leading all-time point-scorer in RWC matches – currently 37 points.

Viewpoint

Wales coach Warren Gatland

“It was a great win (for Uruguay) against Fiji and they deserved their celebrations. It was great to see and good for rugby as well. I think they’ve defended exceptionally well and they’re a fit side, too. They’ve got a pretty good set-piece and they like to play some attacking rugby.

“We’ve got to make sure we go out there with the right attitude to do a job on a side that thoroughly deserves to be here at the World Cup.”

Uruguay scrum-half Santiago Arata

“Expectations have been high since the start of the tournament and we’re still maintaining them. The team won’t stand still and we want to keep creating history and keep causing upsets with our skills and energy.

“When we talk about energy, we’re talking about the energy emanating from the team itself, which keeps the group united and wanting more. We’re a family and we’re enjoying this World Cup immensely.”

The Teams



Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Hadleigh Parkes, Hallam Amos; Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric (captain), Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies

Uruguay: Gaston Mieres; Leandro Leivas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Nicolas Freitas; Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Santiago Civetta, Alejandro Nieto.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Juan Echeverria, Juan Pedro Rombys, Diego Magno, Manuel Diana, Agustin Ormaechea, Tomas Inciarte, Rodrigo Silva.

