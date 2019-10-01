The flanker has feared of going blind as will wear goggles to protect his eyes against Canada.

All Black Ardie Savea To Wear Goggles Against Canada

All Black Ardia Savea is set to become the first player ever to wear goggles in a Rugby World Cup match if he comes off the bench against Canada tomorrow.

This news comes after Savea admitted to fears of going blind as the sight in his left eye has been deteriorating, and therefore the goggles are there to protect his right eye.

“Obviously if my right eye goes, I might be potentially blind,” he said.

“I’ve got my little girl and, hopefully, future kids and a bigger family, so I want to be able to see.

“I’m just thinking of the bigger picture and trying to protect my eyes.

“In terms of vision and seeing [with the goggles], it’s pretty sweet, and it’s now just a matter of getting used to them.”

Back in May World Rugby approved the use of goggles after testing and Italian fly-half Ian McKinley, who lost sight in his left eye after a boot to the face, wore them earlier this year in Test.