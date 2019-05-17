In this piece we take a look at ten of the greatest tries ever to be scored during the Rugby World Cup.
10 Greatest Rugby World Cup Tries
As you would expect from the nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup, some of the greatest tries to ever be scored have taken place during the tournament. From individual pieces of magic, to a collective team effort, we have taken a look at ten of our favourites. Are there any we have missed? Please do not hesitate to let us know through Facebook and Twitter.
In no particular order we start with John Kirwan and the All Blacks.
John Kirwan, New Zealand vs Italy, Group Stage, 1987
We think this takes little explanation considering he took it passed pretty much the entire Italian team to score…
Serge Blanco, France vs Australia, Semi-Finals, 1987
Erratic, flowing, and undeniably brilliant – does a try get any more French than this from Serge Blanco? What made this even more significant was that it was at the end of the match and it ensured France went into the first ever World Cup final.
Jonah Lomu, New Zealand vs England, Semi Finals, 1995
The game that signified the global emergence of one of the greatest to ever play, Jonah Lomu scored four times against England in 1995 and yet it was his bulldozing of Mike Catt that gets our vote. Truly an iconic moment in rugby history let alone the Rugby World Cup.
Joe Rococoko, New Zealand vs South Africa, Quarter-Finals, 2003
Admittedly Joe Rococoko had little to do when he got the ball but any try that is set up by a through the legs pass deserves recognition…
Stephen Jones, Wales vs England, Quarter-Finals, 2003
Shane Williams was an unknown entity going into the Rugby World Cup so Mike Tindall probably didn’t think anything of it when he booted the ball down his throat during the quarter-finals in 2003.
But he probably never made that mistake again as Williams took it past a couple of England players, before off-loading to Gareth Cooper who passed to Gareth Thomas and there was Williams again to juggle and then off-load superbly to Stephen Jones.
Christophe Lamaison, France vs New Zealand, Semi-Finals, 1999
Arguably the match that began the terrific rivalry between France and New Zealand, the first try the French scored was by Christoph Lamaison who dotted down after a sublime run by Christophe Dominici.
Of course Lamaison was pivotal to the French sides 43-31 victory in the end thanks to this try and accuracy with the boot.
Yannick Jauzion, France vs New Zealand, Quarter-Finals, 2007
Another piece of brilliance by the French against the All Blacks, eight years later they shocked them again in the knockout stages. This time Damian Traille off-loaded to Frederick Michalak who himself pivoted nicely to off-load to Yannick Jauzion. It proved to be the pivotal try and New Zealand had to wait another four years for World Cup glory.
Kosuke Endo, Japan vs Wales, Group Stages, 2007
A move that went from one end of the pitch to the other, the Japanese passed and run beautifully with Kosuke Endo finishing it off in the corner.
Takudzwa Ngwenya, USA vs South Africa, Group Stages, 2007
One of very few moments that left everybody watching in sheer disbelief, Takudzwa Ngwenya simply waltzed past one of the fastest wingers ever in Bryan Habana.
Karne Hesketh, Japan vs South Africa, Group Stages, 2015
We all remember where we were when Japan pulled off one of the most improbable moments in rugby history as they beat South Africa 34-32 thanks to this last minute try by Karne Hesketh. Yes there have been more skilful tries, but very few are as momentous.
