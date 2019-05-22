Who are the bookies favourites to lift the William Ellis Cup later this year in Japan? We take a look.

What Are The Rugby World Cup Odds?

Fancy a flutter during the 2019 Rugby World Cup? Well to help you out we have taken a look at who are the current favourites for the tournament and which teams you may be better off steering clear of.

As you would expect given they have won the last two Rugby World Cups, New Zealand are the unquestionable favourites heading into the tournament.

However their dominance is being thoroughly questioned by teams like England, Ireland and Wales who closely follow behind as the next three teams with the best odds.

England put together a much improved Six Nations campaign and have the fire-power to bet anyone on any given day.

Ireland regressed somewhat from 2018’s Six Nations and victory over the All Blacks in November 2018. Their top players like Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray have struggled to find their best form but considering it is another few months before the tournament begins, it would not be surprising if they were tough to beat in Asia. Of course their first group match against Scotland will be of vital importance.

Wales are coming off a Grand Slam and are on a imperious winning streak at the moment. Despite the fly-half selection conundrum Warren Gatland has, the Welsh will be a team to watch and could legitimately go all the way. They most definitely deserve to be one of the favourites.