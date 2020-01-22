Who are the referees, touch judges and TMO's for the 2020 Six Nations? We take a look here.

Six Nations Referees

Who are the group of people taking charge of the matches during the 2020 Six Nations?

A lot of the same familiar faces will officiate matches including Nigel Owens and Wayne Barnes who did not retire after the Rugby World Cup as expected.

World Rugby 15s high performance match official manager Alain Rolland said of the officiating crew;

“There is a huge amount of excitement and motivation across the team as we head into the first Six Nations of the new decade.

“We have a strong team ethic, a superb group of match officials and we are excited about the young talent that is coming through the ranks from the U20 Championship and elite club environment.

“Our goal is always clear, consistent and accurate decision-making and while there is no change in emphasis, we will continue to build on what we achieved at Rugby World Cup 2019.

“I would also like to congratulate Andrew Brace on his first Six Nations refereeing appointment.”

Round 1

Wales v Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; 1 Feb 2020; 2.15pm)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant 2: Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

TMO: James Leckie (Australia)

Ireland v Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland; 1 Feb 2020; 4.45pm)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant 1: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant 2: Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

France v England (Stade de France, Paris, France; 2 Feb 2020; 4.00pm)

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant 2: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

Round 2

Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland; 8 Feb 2020; 2.15pm)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant 1: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant 2: Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

Scotland v England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland; 8 Feb 2020; 4.45pm)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant 2: Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

TMO: James Leckie (Australia)

France v Italy (Stade de France, Paris, France; 9 Feb 2020; 4.00pm)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant 1: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant 2: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

Round 3

Italy v Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy; 22 Feb 2020; 3.15pm)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant 2: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

Wales v France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; 22 Feb 2020; 4.45pm)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant 2: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)

England v Ireland (Twickenham Stadium, England; 23 Feb 2020; 3.00pm)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant 1: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant 2: Alexandre Ruiz (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Round 4

Ireland v Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland; 7 Mar 2020; 2.15pm)

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant 1: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant 2: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)

England v Wales (Twickenham Stadium, England; 7 Mar 2020; 4.45pm)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant 1: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant 2: Alexandre Ruiz (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Scotland v France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland; 8 Mar 2020; 3.00pm)

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistant 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

Round 5

Wales v Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; 14 Mar 2020; 2.15pm)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant 1: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant 2: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

Italy v England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy; 14 Mar 2020; 5.45pm)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant 2: Alexandre Ruiz (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

France v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris, France; 14 Mar 2020; 9.00pm)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant 1: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistant 2: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

