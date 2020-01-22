Wales won a Grand Slam last year, but what do you get for beating every team in the competition?

What Trophies Do You Get For Winning A Grand Slam?

Wales secured their fourth Six Nations Grand Slam and Warren Gatland’s third whilst in charge of Wales in 2019. But what trophies do you win for achieving the feat?

The short and simple answer to this question is none. There is not an official Grand Slam trophy, instead it is more of an achievement to say you won a Grand Slam or were part of a Grand Slam winning team.

To those of you who are not sure what we mean by Grand Slam check out our post on this subject.

Instead of a trophy, the Slam is an informal honour that recognises teams that have gone throughout the tournament, without losing a match. Wales are the current holders after beating England, Ireland and Scotland in 2019.

Six Nations Championship Trophy

However, there are several trophies to be won in the Six Nations, chief among which is the Six Nations Championship Trophy.

Triple Crown Trophy

The Triple crown trophy is awarded to the country that beats all the other home nations. Wales are the current holders Much like the Grand Slam, this had been an informal honour, however from 2006 onwards, an official trophy was awarded for the achievement.

Other Rivalry Trophies

There are also several trophies which are awarded for victories in specific matches during the Six Nations. The most famous is the Calcutta Cup.

Calcutta Cup

Contested between England and Scotland each year. Named after the Calcutta Rugby Football Club, it was formed after the club was disbanded and the members melted down rupees to make the cup. Scotland won the trophy in 2018 after beating England at Murrayfield.

Millennium Trophy

The Millennium trophy is contested between England and Ireland and will be up for grabs in the opening week of the tournament as England face the Irish in Dublin.

Centenary Quaich Trophy

Perhaps a little unheard of, this trophy is competed for by Ireland and Scotland.