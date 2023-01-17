Here we will update Gregor Townsend's squad throughout the 2023 championship
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2023
Gregor Townsend starts the 2023 Six Nations looking to continue Scotland’s recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup against England to kickstart the championship in a World Cup year.
Townsend has named his 40-man squad for the championship with Jamie Ritchie set to captain the side which includes four uncapped players.
Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is available after a three-year cooling down period in line with World Rugby’s eligibility laws with the Bath man joined by Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall and Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who has represented Ireland at U20 level but will join Edinburgh this summer and can represent the country of his maternal grandparents.
Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson is the final uncapped player to have been called up by Townsend with the head coach recalling experienced backs Sean Maitland and Huw Jones.
Former captain and full-back Stuart Hogg is four caps away from reaching his century for Scotland and could achieve the milestone during this year’s tournament.
Forwards
Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps
Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps
Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps
Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps
Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps
Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps
Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps
Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped
WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – CAPTAIN – 36 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps
Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps
Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps
Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps
Backs
Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps
Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped
Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps
Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps
Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped
Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps
Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps
Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps
Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps
Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2023
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 4 February, England v Scotland – Twickenham, 4.45pm
Round 2
Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales – BT Murrayfield, 4.45pm
Round 3
Sun 26 February, France v Scotland – Stade de France, 3pm
Round 4
Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland – BT Murrayfield, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy – BT Murrayfield, 12.30pm
