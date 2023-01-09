Here we update Warren Gatland's squad for the Championship

Wales Six Nations Squad 2023

Gats is back. Wales start the 2023 Six Nations with a new coach but an old feel as Warren Gatland returns to Cardiff. The New Zealander spent 12 years in charge before departing after the 2019 World Cup but is back on familiar ground after Wayne Pivac’s sacking.

Pivac paid the price for a 2022 that included home defeats to Georgia and Italy. Despite winning the Championship in 2021, the former Scarlets boss was relieved of his duties following the Autumn Nations Series, which concluded with Wales throwing away a 21-point lead in a defeat to Australia.

Jonathan Humphreys will coach the forwards while Neil Jenkins remains in his post as skills and kicking coach, a role he has performed since 2004.

Gatland has wasted no time on putting his own stamp on things, Stephen Jones has been removed as attack coach while Gethin Jenkins has also lost his job as defence coach.

While their replacements are yet to be formally identified, you can bet they will be looking to hit the ground running come 4 February and Wales’ opening fixture against Ireland.

This section on the squad will be updated with the full Wales side as soon as the first group is officially announced.

Wales Six Nations fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland – Principality Stadium, 2.15pm

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales – BT Murrayfield, 4.45pm

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England – Principality Stadium, 4.45pm

Round 4

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales – Stadio Olimpico, 2.15pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, France v Wales, Stade de France, 2.45pm

