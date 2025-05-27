A guide to the Irish men and women's fixtures in 2025, from the Six Nations through to the Women’s World Cup and Autumn Nations Series.

Looking for Ireland rugby fixtures in 2025? You’ve come to the right place as this guide contains details of all the matches the men’s and women’s teams are confirmed to be playing in 2025.

Ireland came third in the 2025 Six Nations, but his team will be looking to create more wins in their (currently TBC) tour of Portugal, Georgia and Romania this summer – though they’ll have to do it without the star players expected to make up the backbone of the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Andy Farrell will return from his Lions sabbatical for November’s Autumn Nations Series, in which his team will take on New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa. The game against the All Blacks will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, the venue for Ireland’s first victory over New Zealand back in 2016.

Ireland’s women will be looking to build on 2024’s impressive third place in the Six Nations. But, as with every side in the northern hemisphere’s biggest tournament, their priority is sure to be the Rugby World Cup taking place in England through August and September. Ireland’s campaign kicks off against Japan, followed by matches against Spain and the mighty Black Ferns.

You can see other teams’ schedules in our guides to upcoming England, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales fixtures. For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world.

IRELAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Summer internationals

Ireland are expected to play summer matches against Georgia, Portugal and Romania but dates and times are yet to be confirmed.

Autumn Nations Series

Saturday 1 November 2025

Ireland v New Zealand

Soldier Field, Chicago, USA

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Saturday 8 November 2025

Ireland v Japan

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 12.40pm GMT / 2.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEDT / 1.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT

Saturday 15 November 2025

Ireland v Australia

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 22 November 2025

Ireland v South Africa

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Six Nations

Thursday 5 February 2026

France v Ireland

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Friday) / 9.10am NZDT (Friday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 14 February 2026

Ireland v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 21 February 2026

England v Ireland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Friday 6 March 2026

Ireland v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Friday) / 9.10am NZDT (Friday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 14 March 2026

Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

IRELAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES

Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games

Saturday 2 August 2025

Ireland v Scotland

Virgin Media Park, Cork

Kick-off: TBC

Saturday 9 August 2025

Ireland v Canada

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Kick-off: TBC

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Sunday 24 August 2025

Ireland v Japan (Pool C)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Sunday 31 August 2025

Ireland v Spain (Pool C)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Sunday 7 September 2025

New Zealand v Ireland (Pool C)

Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Monday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

