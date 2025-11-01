Can Steve Borthwick’s men extend their seven-match winning run against the visiting Wallabies?

Watch England v Australia as the hosts look to build on an impressive Six Nations and summer tour.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch the first game in this year’s Autumn Nations Series, including details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

England v Australia: Key information

– Date: Saturday 1 November 2025

– Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

– Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 11.10am ET / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday)

– Live streams: TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (Australia)

How to watch England v Australia in the UK

UK viewers can watch England v Australia on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform. Coverage starts at 2.00pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, as well as Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details. Live stream England v Wallabies in Australia Stan Sport is showing England v Australia live streams ad-free this weekend. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). You’ll be staying up late to watch the Wallabies in action, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Watch England v Australia from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing any of Saturday’s rugby action, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN will also improve your online security no end.

