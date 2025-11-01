Can Steve Borthwick’s men extend their seven-match winning run against the visiting Wallabies?
Watch England v Australia as the hosts look to build on an impressive Six Nations and summer tour.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch the first game in this year’s Autumn Nations Series, including details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.
England v Australia: Key information
– Date: Saturday 1 November 2025
– Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
– Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 11.10am ET / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday)
– Live streams: TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (Australia)
– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal
How to watch England v Australia in the UK
UK viewers can watch England v Australia on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform. Coverage starts at 2.00pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.
A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, as well as Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details.
Live stream England v Wallabies in Australia
Stan Sport is showing England v Australia live streams ad-free this weekend. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month).
You’ll be staying up late to watch the Wallabies in action, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.
Watch England v Australia from anywhere
You don’t need to worry about missing any of Saturday’s rugby action, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.
This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN will also improve your online security no end.
There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…
NordVPN Black Friday deal
– 77% off + 3 months FREE
– Unblocks Discovery+, Stan Sport, Peacock
Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Nations Series. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free.
Stream England v Australia in the United States
Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, is showing all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, including England v Australia. Kick-off is 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT on Saturday morning.
To get access to the rugby you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows.
Watch England v Australia in South Africa
SuperSport is usually the main destination for rugby in South Africa, and England v Australia is no exception. This game kicks off at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.
SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming.
Watch England v Australia in New Zealand
Night owl rugby fans in New Zealand can watch England v Australia live streams via Sky Sport NZ. The match kicks off at 4.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.
You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.