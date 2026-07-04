The Springboks in Johannesburg? Rugby challenges don’t get much bigger than this and here is how to watch from anywhere in the world...

Watch South Africa v England as the new Nations Championship throws up a truly box office fixture on its opening day. Steve Borthwick’s men know they face one hell of a challenge against the world champions at altitude in Johannesburg. Can they defeat the Springboks in their own back yard?

You can watch Springboks v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France when the game kicks off at 4.40pm BST today. This article contains information on how to watch the game from anywhere, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re overseas this weekend.

Key information

– South Africa v England date: Saturday 4 July 2026 – South Africa v England kick-off time: 4.40pm BST / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT – South Africa v England venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg – South Africa v England free streams: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Springboks v England in the UK – live stream the game for free

Like every game of the Nations Championship, South Africa v England is available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV4 – ITV has decided to put the football World Cup round-of-16 match between Canada and Morocco on flagship channel ITV1.

Pre-match build-up starts at at 4.20pm BST ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream South Africa v England from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Springboks v England as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch Springboks v England for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch South Africa v England in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or, if terrestrial TV’s more your thing, Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 4.20pm IST before the match gets underway at 4.40pm.

South Africa v England free streams in France

French fans can watch two of their biggest rivals for the Nations Championship title for free on both TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Springboks v England starts at 5.30pm CET, ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other Springboks v England global streams

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Springboks v England. The match gets underway at 5.40pm SAST this evening.

Australia: Fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for South Africa v England live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Kick-off is 1.40am AEST on Sunday morning, so it’s going to be a late night.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Springboks v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is a not very civilised 3.40am NZST on Sunday morning.

United States: In the US you can watch South Africa v England, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am EDT/8.40am PDT this morning.

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