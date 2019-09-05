Major teams: Northland, Auckland Blues, Agen, Toulouse

Country: Fiji

Test span: 2003-10

Fiji caps: 7 (7starts)

Pacific Islanders caps: 1 (1 start)

Test points: 50 (10T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Rupeni Caucaunibuca

Known universally as Caucau, the Fijian wing ranks second only to Jonah Lomu for his ability to astound on the pitch. After starting out in sevens, Caucau first came to the attention of global audiences at RWC 2003 with Fiji, although not before he’d shunned All Black advances after a scintillating season with the Blues.

First, there was a sensational 60m solo try against France, before being yellow-carded for fighting – a sign of things to come. Next, against Scotland, he scored within two minutes with an audacious finish in the corner. His second try was even more outrageous as he skipped and sidestepped past flailing Scots defenders from Fiji’s 22, leading the commentator to exclaim, “Give it to Caucau and he is go-go, gone!”

It led to a shell-shocked Chris Paterson saying: “He can be the world’s best player, the type who can win a game almost on his own.”

After the World Cup, the chequebooks were out for his signature, and he plumped for Agen in the Top 14, where he stayed for five helter-skelter years, scoring 65 tries. In this period, his Test appearances were fleeting, though his scoring ratio never diminished.