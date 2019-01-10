A side with incredible talent, Fiji could give Australia and Wales some problems.
Fiji Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
It would take incredible good fortune for Fiji to be contenders at the Rugby World Cup but they can cause an upset or two. They can easily win over neutrals in the crowd as well.
How They Qualified
Fiji qualified for the tournament by winning the Pacific Tri-Nations.
Key Players
Nemani Nadolo is a monstrous presence on the wing and impressive lock Leone Nakarawa is possibly the best offloader on the planet. Oh yeah, then there’s Semi Radradra, Peceli Yato, Niki Goneva… you get the idea.
The Coach – John McKee
McKee has been with Fiji since 2014. He has spoken at length about the challenges of assembling a consistent squad but there is some scary talent around. He’s overseen wins over Italy, Scotland and Georgia in Suva, and Canada in Narbonne.
Major Work-ons
In their recent defeat to Tonga, defensive pressure meant Fiji could not run out of trouble. They need a plan B and passing accuracy.
Fiji Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Fiji will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
Fiji Rugby World Cup Group
Fiji are in Group D with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Uruguay.
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups
Fiji Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sat 21 Sep Australia v Fiji (Sapporo)
- Wed 25 Sep Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi)
- Thu 3 Oct Georgia v Fiji (Osaka)
- Wed 9 Oct Wales v Fiji (Oita)
Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Australia always seem to raise their game for…
Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Warren Gatland's last major tournament until Wayne Pivac…
Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
A potential bogey team for Wales first up,…
Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
A sporadic qualifier for the tournament, Uruguay qualified…
Fiji Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Fixtures
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Fiji’s Rugby World Cup Record: P28 W10 D0 L18
- 1987 Quarter-finals
- 1991 Pool stages
- 1999 Quarter-final play-offs
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Quarter-finals
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest 2019 Rugby World Cup news.