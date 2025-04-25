The legendary touring team will face various club and representative opposition before taking on the Wallabies in the three test series

The British and Irish Lions are set to play Australia this summer in their three test series.

To help them prepare for what lies ahead with the Wallabies, head coach Andy Farrell will play his squad in various warm-up matches prior to the headline games.

There is an array of opposition with some international sides and some club. It will be an opportunity to fine tune some aspects of their game before trying to win the series while also giving a chance for the touring side to be watched by rugby fans across Australia.

Who are they facing and when? Here is all you need to know.

Argentina

Friday 20 June, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

The game will not only be fans’ first chance to see Farrell’s Lions in action but it is also a fixture that makes history.

The match will be the first time the Lions have ever played in Ireland. It will also be the first time the Lions have played Argentina since 2005, that game taking place in Cardiff.

Western Force

Saturday 28 June, Optus Stadium, Perth

This warm-up match will be the first on Australian soil and it is against a side that the Lions have played against before.

In 2013, the last time the team toured Australia, the Lions – who were coached by Warren Gatland at the time – beat the side 69-17.

Cian Healy sustained an injury in that game that ruled him out of the tour so it does show the warm-ups can also have a negative impact on the Test series.

Queensland Reds

Wednesday 2 July, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Queensland Reds will take on the Lions in their own back yard but it is always tricky for a club side to overcome the international outfit of the Lions.

They will give it their best shot with a lights show pre-game ready to set the mood in Brisbane. The Reds have been having a solid season in Super Rugby so far currently sitting fourth after nine games.

In 2013 the Lions came out on top against the Reds but it was a close 21-12 victory.

NSW Waratahs

Saturday 5 July, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Again, the last time these two teams faced it was the Lions who came out the victors. In 2013 the side won 47-17.

They will look to replicate the result as they gear towards the first Test. But the history between the two teams goes back further that 12 years ago.

They have been playing one another for over 135 years and the Lions have not lost to the Waratahs since 1959. One of the most remembered moments from a Lions and Waratahs game is from 2001 when Australian fly-half Duncan McRae attacked Lions 10 Ronan O’Gara during the game.

ACT Brumbies

Wednesday 9 July, Gio Stadium, Canberra

12 years ago every warm-up game was won by the Lions, except one – their game against the Brumbies. In a closely fought match the Aussie side came out 14-12 winners.

That result will have a lot of fans excited to see the two sides collide once again this summer. One of the thorns in the Lions’ side that day, Tevita Kuridrani, is still available for Australia selection.

The Brumbies are also the best Australian side in Super Rugby currently sitting third in the table.

Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV

Saturday 12 July, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

For this game, Ian Foster will coach the invitational Australia and New Zealand team as he says there is unfinished business from the All Blacks 2017 tour draw.

When the Lions went on tour in New Zealand the teams headed into the final game with one Test win each. The final Test was a draw and so they shared the trophy. Foster said: “One-one and a draw. It didn’t leave any of us very satisfied.”

Rumoured to be playing are former All Blacks stars Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga, both currently playing in Japan.

First Nations & Pasifika XV

Tuesday 22 July, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

This game will take place after the first Test has been played so it is technically not a warm-up. But it is a game outside of the three Tests and another chance for Farrell to test combinations and players.

More than likely the players who did not get a chance to compete in the first Test will be involved in this one. It will be one they go all out in as it will be one of their last chances to impress Farrell to win a Test cap.

