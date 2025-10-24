Gallagher PREM pace-setters meet under the Friday night lights Franklin’s Gardens

Watch Northampton Saints v Saracens as the two sides at the top of the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 meet at Franklin’s Gardens today.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch this Friday night clash on TNT Sports/Discovery+. This guide also gives you options for tuning in elsewhere in the world, as well as explaining how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Northampton Saints v Saracens live stream if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Match preview and team-line-ups are at the end of the article.

Northampton Saints v Saracens: In brief

– Date: Friday 24 October, 2025

– Venue: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

– Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST (local) / 2.45pm ET / 5.45am AEDT (Saturday)

– Other TV channels/live streams: TNT Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

Watch Northampton Saints v Saracens in the UK and Ireland

The Warner Bros Discovery combo of TNT Sports and Discovery+ has the UK rights to every single PREM Rugby match this season, and the Northampton Saints v Saracens live stream is no exception. TNT Sports is also the viewing destination for rugby fans in Ireland.

Discovery+ Premium subscriptions cost £30.99 per month in the UK, while another option is to add TNT Sports to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package (costs vary by platform). This will give you access to all the Gallagher PREM action, along with the Autumn Nations Series that kicks off next weekend. If you’re a football fan, you can also enjoy a selection of Premier League games, as well as fixtures from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Terrestrial viewers in the UK can also watch the best bits of this eagerly anticipated clash as part of weekly highlights show Gallagher PREM Unleashed. It’s on the ITVX streaming service from Wednesday evening, and also on terrestrial channel ITV4 at 7.00pm GMT. A shortened version is on ITV1 at 12.05am.

If you’re going to be overseas when Northampton v Saracens kicks off, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual PREM Rugby live stream from abroad. Read on to find out more.

More streaming options for Northampton Saints v Saracens

United States: The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, while an annual subscription will set you back $150 – effectively $12.50 per month.

The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. Australia: A Northampton Saints v Saracens live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) Set that alarm clock now, though, because kick-off is 5.45am AEDT on Saturday morning.

A Northampton Saints v Saracens live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) Set that alarm clock now, though, because kick-off is 5.45am AEDT on Saturday morning. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Northampton v Saracens live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 7.45am NZDT on Saturday morning.

Stream Northampton Saints v Saracens from anywhere

Going to be away from home on Friday night? There is a gameplan you can deploy to make sure you don’t miss the rugby action, and it involves adding a VPN to your kit bag whenever you’re travelling overseas.

Most streaming platforms apply geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual services while abroad, but this doesn’t have to be a problem. A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address, meaning your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in your home country – even when you’re on the other side of the world. Another bonus point with VPNs is that they’re great for improving your online security.

There are loads of VPNs available, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is currently the best you can buy.

Bath’s last-minute defeat to Leicester Tigers last weekend turned this weekend’s opening Gallagher PREM fixture into a top of the table clash.

Northampton Saints are the only unbeaten side in the league, with three wins and a draw from their opening games, while Saracens’ sole defeat came against local rivals Harlequins. The two sides have recent memories of lifting the Premiership trophy, with Saracens coming out top in 2023 and Saints lifting the trophy in 2024.

There’s a high concentration of British & Irish Lions in the respective squads, with Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl all in action. In the last round of games before November’s Autumn Internationals, England head coach Steve Borthwick will be playing particularly close attention to Saracens’ Noah Caluori, who scored five tries on his first Gallagher PREM start last weekend. Number 8 Tom Willis has seemingly ruled himself out of the running for the international side, however, with his decision to move to France with European champions Bordeaux Bègles next season.

Phil Dowson’s Saints start with a back three of George Hendy, Tommy Freeman and Edoardo Todaro, with Rory Hutchinson and captain Fraser Dingwall (who makes his 150th appearance for the club) in the centres. England duo Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell get the half-back slots. In the pack, Danilo Fischetti, Robbie Smith and Trevor Davison comprise the front row, ahead of locks Tom Lockett and JJ van ver Mescht. Alex Coles and Tom Pearson are the flankers, with Henry Pollock at number 8.

Mark McCall has named a similarly experienced XV, with Max Malins at full-back, Noah Caluori and Jack Bracken on the wings, and Nick Tompkins and Owen Farrell in midfield. Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke are picked at scrum-half and fly-half, respectively. Eroni Mawi, Theo Dan and Marco Riccioni are selected at the front of the scrum, while captain Maro Itoje partners Hugh Tizard behind them. Juan Martin Gonzalez, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Tom Willis start in the back row.

Northampton Saints v Saracens line-ups and officials

Northampton Saints:

George Hendy, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fraser Dingwall (captain), Edoardo Todaro, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Danilo Fischetti, Robbie Smith, Trevor Davison, Tom Lockett, JJ van der Mescht, Alex Coles, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock

Replacements:

Craig Wright, Emmanuel Iyogun, Luke Green, Ed Prowse, Callum Chick, Archie McParland, Anthony Belleau, Tom Litchfield

Saracens:

Max Malins, Noah Caluori, Nick Tompkins, Owen Farrell, Jack Bracken, Fergus Burke, Charlie Bracken; Eroni Mawi, Theo Dan, Marco Riccioni, Maro Itoje (captain), Hugh Tizard, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Tom Willis

Replacements:

James Hadfield, Rhys Carre, Marcus Street, Nick Isiekwe, Theo McFarland, Ben Earl, Gareth Simpson, Angus Hall



The referee for Saints v Saracens is Anthony Woodthorpe, with Harry Walbaum and Andrew Jackson as his assistants. Christophe Ridley is the TMO.

