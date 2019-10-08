It is a battle between North and South America in this Pool C match in Kumagaya
2019 Rugby World Cup: Argentina v USA
Head-to-head
Played – 8
Argentina wins – 8
USA wins – 0
Most recent meeting – Argentina 42-8 USA (23 August 2003)
Los Pumas scored six tries and Felipe Contepomi’s boot supplied 12 points to secure a comfortable win in the lead-up to the 2003 World Cup.
Did You Know?
- If Julian Montoya touches down again, he will become the top try-scoring forward in Rugby World Cup history, with seven, and draw level with Juan Imhoff as Argentina’s record RWC scorer.
- Blaine Scully will captain the Eagles for the 31st time. Only Mike Hercus (56) and Todd Clever (55) have captained the USA more often in Test matches.
- USA No 8 Cam Dolan will win his 50th cap – you can also read an exclusive Q&A with him in the current issue of Rugby World magazine.
The Coaches
Argentina Coach – Mario Ledesma
“There are many reasons to play a good game: first for what this shirt represents and second for the people who accompanied us here and who stayed in Argentina.”
USA coach Gary Gold
“We’re halfway through our World Cup group campaign. For us to put in a performance and get a win is incredibly important. We came to this World Cup to perform. I think so far, particularly against France, we had a very good performance, but we want to take that to a different level now.”
The Teams
Argentina: Joaquin Tuculet; Bautista Delguy, Juan Cruz Mallia, Jeronimo de La Fuente, Santiago Carreras; Nicolas Sanchez, Felipe Ezcurra; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Santiago Medrano, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera (captain), Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Rodrigo Bruni.
Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Enrique Pieretto Heiland, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Martin Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Matías Moroni.
USA: Mike Te’o; Blaine Scully (captain), Bryce Campbell, Paul Lasike, Marcel Brache; AJ MacGinty, Ruben de Haas; Eric Fry, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele, Nate Brakeley, Greg Peterson, Tony Lamborn, Hanco Germishuys, Cam Dolan.
Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Ben Landry, Ben Pinkelman, Nate Augspurger, Will Hooley, Martin Iosefo.
Key Players
Argentina – Nicolas Sanchez
Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez has been a central figure for the Pumas in recent years but didn’t even make the bench for last weekend’s pivotal pool game against England. One of nine changes for this match, he will have a point to prove against the Eagles. Expect to see him kick for the corners so Argentina can use their lineout drive to put pressure on the USA.
USA – Titi Lamositele
Saracens tighthead Titi Lamositele will need all of the nous he has gathered during his career against the Pumas. Yes, the Argentina scrum is not what it was but it is still powerful and will be looking to dominate against the Eagles’ eight. Lamositele will need to hold his own at the set-piece if the USA are to get parity in that area and thus have some possession to play with.
How to watch
This match on Wednesday 9 October in Kumagaya kicks off at 5.45am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live.
