2019 Rugby World Cup: Argentina v USA

Expand Rugby World Cup Groups

Rugby World Cup Groups A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…

Key Players

Argentina – Nicolas Sanchez

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez has been a central figure for the Pumas in recent years but didn’t even make the bench for last weekend’s pivotal pool game against England. One of nine changes for this match, he will have a point to prove against the Eagles. Expect to see him kick for the corners so Argentina can use their lineout drive to put pressure on the USA.

USA – Titi Lamositele

Saracens tighthead Titi Lamositele will need all of the nous he has gathered during his career against the Pumas. Yes, the Argentina scrum is not what it was but it is still powerful and will be looking to dominate against the Eagles’ eight. Lamositele will need to hold his own at the set-piece if the USA are to get parity in that area and thus have some possession to play with.

How to watch

This match on Wednesday 9 October in Kumagaya kicks off at 5.45am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live.

Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.