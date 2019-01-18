USA Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Sam Tremlett

Coming off a momentous win against Scotland, the Americans are building in the right direction.

Little chance of progressing from their Rugby World Cup pool, but could make life awkward for the fancied nations. They’ve only lost one of ten Tests in the last year – a run that includes historic wins over Scotland and Samoa.

How They Qualified

The US beat Canada in a two match play-off with an aggregate score of 80-44.

Key Players

Cam Dolan is a leader while Worcester hooker Joe Taufete’e has been in domineering form this year. AJ MacGinty and Blaine Scully are other Europe-based lynchpins.

On the move: Samu Manoa has recently moved from Toulon to Cardiff Blues (Getty Images)

The Coach – Gary Gold

The well-travelled South African, an assistant Springboks coach at RWC 2011, took over from John Mitchell last winter after a stint at Worcester. So far he has the Midas touch.

Takeover: After assuming the reins of the Eagles from John Mitchell, Gold has made significant improvements (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

The advent of Major League Rugby means USA now have a full squad of pro players. Gold’s task is to mould the different playing styles that exist across such a vast nation.

USA Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who the USA will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

USA Rugby World Cup Group

USA are in Group C alongside England, France, Argentina and Tonga.

USA Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Shark: AJ MacGinty of the USA and Sale (Getty Images)

USA Rugby World Cup Squad

We will update this section when the official squad is announced

Previous World Cup Results and Record

USA’s Rugby World Cup Record: P25 W3 D0 L22

  • 1987 Pool stages
  • 1991 Pool stages
  • 1999 Pool stages
  • 2003 Pool stages
  • 2007 Pool stages
  • 2011 Pool stages
  • 2015 Pool stages

