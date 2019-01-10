USA Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Coming off a momentous win against Scotland, the Americans are building in the right direction.

Little chance of progressing from their Rugby World Cup pool, but could make life awkward for the fancied nations. They’ve only lost one of ten Tests in the last year – a run that includes historic wins over Scotland and Samoa.

How They Qualified

The US beat Canada in a two match play-off with an aggregate score of 80-44.

Key Players

Cam Dolan is a leader while Worcester hooker Joe Taufete’e has been in domineering form this year. AJ MacGinty and Blaine Scully are other Europe-based lynchpins.

The Coach – Gary Gold

The well-travelled South African, an assistant Springboks coach at RWC 2011, took over from John Mitchell last winter after a stint at Worcester. So far he has the Midas touch.

Major Work-ons

The advent of Major League Rugby means USA now have a full squad of pro players. Gold’s task is to mould the different playing styles that exist across such a vast nation.

USA Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

USA Rugby World Cup Group

USA are in Group C alongside England, France, Argentina and Tonga.

USA Rugby World Cup Fixtures