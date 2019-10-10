The two sides will meet for the first time at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia
Making their first appearances against one another, here is everything you need to on the Group D Rugby World Cup match-up between Australia and Georgia. The Wallabies are through to the quarters while the Lelos are playing for pride.
2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia
Head-to-head
Played – 0
Most recent meeting – The two sides have never met before
Did You Know?
- Wallabies captain Michael Hooper misses out on his 99th cap after pulling out with “general soreness”. Lock Adam Coleman is also gone for the same reason. His replacement on the bench, Rob Simmons, will make 100 caps if he gets on.
- Australia have scored 16 tries so far in this tournament.
- Mamuka Gorgodze gets his 14th World Cup start. Having come out of Test retirement to play in this tournament, he will once again call it a day after the match. He first retired in 2017, but came back due to injuries in the squad.
- Georgia have had three captains in this World Cup, but centre Merab Sharikadze is the first to retain the captaincy for a second match.
- Australia are starting their 11th different half-back combination since reaching the final at RWC 2015.
- Australia have won all 18 matches of their Rugby World Cup matches against Tier 2 nations with an average margin of victory of 46 points.
Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures
The Coaches
Australia – Michael Cheika
“One thing is pretty clear with our team, over the years we have been able to build a fair bit of depth. We have got a lot of competition, with players that are very even in many positions.
“I know different teams have different strategies in how they want to approach it, some want to go with the same players all the time. We feel like keeping players competing for spots is working for us.
“We are trying to get a balance of opportunity, workload and also being ready to win the game. That is the number one priority at the end of the day.”
Georgia – Milton Haig
“Australia are a pretty strong side. It’s similar (line-up) to what they played against Wales. We understand how difficult the job is going to be to create an upset, but it’s the World Cup and those types of things do happen in sport, so our job is to make sure we get on the park and play as well as we can do.”
Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
The Squads
Australia: Kurtley Beale; Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Matt To’omua, Nic White; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Jack Dempsey, David Pocock (captain), Isi Naisarani.
Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Dane Haylett-Petty.
Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Giorgi Kveseladze, Davit Kacharava, Merab Sharikadze, Sandro Todua; Lasha Khmaladze, Gela Aprasidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Kote Mikautadze, Beka Saginadze, Mamuka Gorgodze, Beka Gorgadze.
Replacements: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Otar Giorgadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Lasha Malaguradze, Tamaz Mchedlidze.
Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Australia always seem to raise their game for…
Georgia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
What you need to know about the Lelos…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Key Players
Australia – Marika Koroibete
For the last few seasons we have talked about the runnaway-tank play of Samu Kerevi and the silken link plays from Kurtley Beale, for Australia. At this tournament – in fact in their pool – we have seen other flyers like Josh Adams of Wales and Semi Radradra of Fiji rack up more credit.
Why aren’t we talking as much about the attacking play of former league star Koroibete?
In the second half against Fiji he tore off big runs, pulling in other players and scoring one himself. In his two games he has ripped past eight defenders with six clean breaks.
The winger, who recently penned a new two-year deal with Rugby Australia, can have feast or famine in defence. But maybe what he needs is a rip-snorting attacking show in Shizuoka.
He’s due one in Japan. Even in 2017, in Yokohama, when the Aussies laid on nine tries (including a Tevita Kuridrani hat-trick and a brace for Kerevi) he couldn’t get among the scores. It’s time to cut loose and he could show exciting prospect Jordan Petaia the way.
Georgia – Gela Aprasidze
In a short space of time we’ve gotten used to seeing Vasil Lobzhanidze scuttling around, directing traffic from nine, buzzing around his bigger, scarier mates. Still just 22, he became the youngest player to ever appear in a World Cup back in 2015.
But 21-year-old scrum-half Aprasidze is another intriguing prospect.
He is in possession of a booming, long-range kicking game from the tee – in fact, he can kick off both feet. And he’s capable of pulling out a even-longer-range run, if it’s on. The Montpellier nine brings energy.
As for wing Giorgi Kveseladze, also 21, coach Haig had said of him: “We know that he likes to run with the ball, he’s quick and he keeps defenders on their toes, so if we can keep the first couple of defenders around that ruck it will clear up space out wide.”
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.