The two sides will meet for the first time at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia

Making their first appearances against one another, here is everything you need to on the Group D Rugby World Cup match-up between Australia and Georgia. The Wallabies are through to the quarters while the Lelos are playing for pride.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia

Head-to-head

Played – 0

Most recent meeting – The two sides have never met before

Did You Know?

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper misses out on his 99th cap after pulling out with “general soreness”. Lock Adam Coleman is also gone for the same reason. His replacement on the bench, Rob Simmons, will make 100 caps if he gets on.

Australia have scored 16 tries so far in this tournament.

Mamuka Gorgodze gets his 14th World Cup start. Having come out of Test retirement to play in this tournament, he will once again call it a day after the match. He first retired in 2017, but came back due to injuries in the squad.

Georgia have had three captains in this World Cup, but centre Merab Sharikadze is the first to retain the captaincy for a second match.

Australia are starting their 11th different half-back combination since reaching the final at RWC 2015.

Australia have won all 18 matches of their Rugby World Cup matches against Tier 2 nations with an average margin of victory of 46 points.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

Australia – Michael Cheika

“One thing is pretty clear with our team, over the years we have been able to build a fair bit of depth. We have got a lot of competition, with players that are very even in many positions.

“I know different teams have different strategies in how they want to approach it, some want to go with the same players all the time. We feel like keeping players competing for spots is working for us.

“We are trying to get a balance of opportunity, workload and also being ready to win the game. That is the number one priority at the end of the day.”

Georgia – Milton Haig

“Australia are a pretty strong side. It’s similar (line-up) to what they played against Wales. We understand how difficult the job is going to be to create an upset, but it’s the World Cup and those types of things do happen in sport, so our job is to make sure we get on the park and play as well as we can do.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Squads

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Matt To’omua, Nic White; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Jack Dempsey, David Pocock (captain), Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Dane Haylett-Petty.

Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Giorgi Kveseladze, Davit Kacharava, Merab Sharikadze, Sandro Todua; Lasha Khmaladze, Gela Aprasidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Kote Mikautadze, Beka Saginadze, Mamuka Gorgodze, Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Otar Giorgadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Lasha Malaguradze, Tamaz Mchedlidze.