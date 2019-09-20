England start their Rugby World Cup campaign against Tonga on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about the Pool C contest in Sapporo
2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga
Four years on from a disastrous Rugby World Cup, England start their 2019 journey against Tonga. Here is everything you need to know about the Pool C match.
Head-to-head
Played – 2
England wins – 2
Tonga wins – 0
Most recent meeting – England 36-20 Tonga (28 Sept 2007)
Andy Farrell, the father of current national captain Owen, scored his one and only England try when the sides last met, at Parc des Princes 12 years ago. Paul Sackey (two) and Mathew Tait also crossed as England ran out comfortable winners, Tonga putting gloss on the result with a last-minute try by Hale T-Pole.
For the islanders, it was a huge improvement from their first meeting at Twickenham at RWC 1999, when they were crushed 101-10 and had prop Ngalu Taufo’ou sent off for punching Richard Hill. Fly-half Paul Grayson kicked 36 points, at the time an England record.
Did You Know?
- Jonny Wilkinson slotted eight drop-goals at the RWC 2003. His haul included two v South Africa, three v France and the right-footer that won the cup.
- Tonga players planned to sport green hair in a RWC 2007 match to thank team sponsors Paddy Power, but were banned from doing so by RWC organisers.
The Coaches
England Coach – Eddie Jones
The jocular Australian has a proud track record, taking the Wallabies to the 2003 final and then winning the trophy four years later as an assistant coach with South Africa. Even that achievement was surpassed in 2015 when he guided Japan to a sensational win against the Springboks. He succeeded Stuart Lancaster as England boss after the tournament.
Tonga Coach – Toutai Kefu
The former No 8 won 60 caps for Australia, helping them to win the trophy in 1999. His coaching career took off at Sunshine Coast Stingrays in 2010 and he worked as an assistant with Tonga at RWC 2011. He was appointed Tonga’s head coach in 2016 shortly after World Rugby agreed a rescue package for the cash-strapped union.
The Teams
England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 George Kruis, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jonathan Joseph.
Tonga: David Halaifonua; Atieli Pakalani, Siale Piutau (capt), Cooper Vuna, Viliami Lolohea; Kurt Morath, Sonatane Takulua; Siegfried Fisiihoi, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Sam Lousi, Leva Fifita, Sione Kalamafoni, Zane Kapeli, Ma’ama Vaipulu.
Replacements: 16 Siua Maile, 17 Latu Talakai, 18 Ma’afu Fia, 19 Dan Faleafa, 20 Nasi Manu, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 James Faiva, 23 Nafi Tuitavake.
Key Players
England – Owen Farrell
There’s a case for naming hooker Jamie George here, so far ahead is he of the rest in his position. But Owen Farrell is the leader and figurehead, playmaker and cool-as-ice goalkicker, and so fiercely competitive that he sometimes treads a thin line with referees.
Blessed with all the skills, he also has a staggering work-rate, often dashing into a ruck to make a crucial cleanout that enables possession to be retained. How much of a giant is he? Stephen Jones, in that understated way of his, likens the 27-year-old fly-half to Hercules. Which makes him a very big giant indeed.
Tonga – Sonatane Takulua
Takulua couldn’t hide his emotion after leading Tonga to victory over Fiji in Lautoka last year – not only was it his country’s first win over their island rivals for seven years but it was his first-ever win over Fiji.
The 28-year-old scrum-half has become ever more important to Tonga since the last World Cup, his experience with Newcastle helping his game management and his accuracy off the tee delivering significant results. A proud Tongan, he has a tattoo of his nation’s coat of arms on his right shin.
How to watch
This match kicks off at 11.15am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
