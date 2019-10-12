Can Namibia secure their first-ever World Cup win against Canada?

2019 Rugby World Cup: Namibia v Canada

Head-to-head

Played – 2

Namibia wins – 0

Canada wins – 2

Most recent meeting – Namibia 13-17 Canada (7 November 2014)

Despite a try from Jacques Burger, Namibia lost narrowly to Canada in Colwyn Bay in Wales. Gordon McRorie kicked 12 points and Nanyak Dala got a try for Canada.

Did You Know?

Eugene Jantjies has been on the losing side in all 14 of his World Cup appearances at the World Cup and now holds the tournament record for most defeats, beating the 13 suffered by Romania’s Ovidiu Tonita.

Tjiuee Uanivi is the only player from either Namibia or Canada to have played every minute of his side’s RWC 2019 campaign so far.

Ciaran Hearn has not missed a World Cup game since the final pool stage of RWC 2011 and will make his fourth appearance for Canada at RWC 2019 in Kamaishi.

If DTH Van der Merwe scores a try, he will join Gareth Thomas, Brian Lima, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Brian O’Driscoll as the only players to score at least one try at four different World Cups.

Viewpoint

Namibia coach Phil Davies

“We’ve wanted to be in this position, to try to achieve a win. We tried to achieve it at the last World Cup. A lot of New Zealand players talk about pressure. It’s about embracing it and enjoying it. We want to be in this position and we just have to go and enjoy it as best we can.

“A win will have a lot of significance because this squad would be able to achieve something the previous five haven’t. That will keep enthusiasm up. It will show the investment we’ve had has shown progression and development.”

Canada captain Tyler Ardron

“It’s a game where we’re in a position that we’re not overly used to lately as being the favourites or, in our mind, being on par with this team. It’s an exciting opportunity and it is our last chance to get a win and definitely our best chance, so we’re looking forward to it.

“We see some opportunities in the way they play that we can exploit. When we get our chances with our back three, it’s pretty exciting so hopefully we can find a way to get the ball into the right people’s hands at the right time.”

The Teams

Namibia: Johan Tromp; Lesley Klim, Johan Deysel (captain), Darryl De La Harpe, JC Greyling; Cliven Loubser, Eugene Jantjies; Andre Rademeyer, Torsten George van Jaarsveld, Johannes Coetzee, Johan Retief, Tjiuee Uanivi, Prince Gaoseb, Wian Conradie, Janco Venter.

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Desiderius Sethie, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitshoff, Damian Stevens, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Chad Plato.

Canada: Patrick Parfrey; Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH van der Merwe; Peter Nelson, Gordon McRorie; Djustice Sears-Duru, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Evan Olmstead, Conor Keys, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron (captain).

Replacements: Andrew Quattrin, Hubert Buydens, Matt Tierney, Luke Campbell, Dustin Dobravsky, Jamie Mackenzie, Shane O’Leary, Andrew Coe.

