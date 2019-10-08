This will be the first time these two sides have ever met.
2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland v Russia
These two sides will meet for the first time during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Here is everything you need to know.
Head-to-head
Played – 0
Most recent meeting – Their 2019 matchup will be their first
Did You Know?
– Scotland need a bonus-point win over Russia to go into the final match just four points behind the hosts, Japan.
– Regularly a hooker, Fraser Brown has only started at flanker for Scotland in one Test – a win against Argentina in Resistencia last year.
– As Japan waits for Typhoon Hagibis to hit, the forecast for this game is currently for settled, cloudy conditions after a warm day.
– Russia have lost all four of their previous RWC encounters against current Tier 1 sides, conceding 55 points on average
-Vladimir Ostroushko joins Denis Simplikevich with the honour of being the only players so far to have scored more than one World Cup try for Russia.
The Coaches
Scotland head coach Coach Gregor Townsend said: “Russia have gained in confidence, they look a fit team. The have obviously worked on their fitness. They have kept on going the longer the tournament has gone on. They were leading at half-time against Samoa, they were just trailing against Japan and they had 90 per cent tackle completion against Ireland. They have a very good scrum and an excellent kicking game.”
Russia head coach Lyn Jones: “It’s four changes from the Japan game. I think we must be the only team with a clean bill of health. I wanted us to give as many experiences to our players as possible without harming the performance levels.
“I am very comfortable with our team selection, we are good enough to create a really exciting match. We appreciate where Scotland are in the group, and we know that every player must give everything he has to perform and to compete as best as we can.”
The teams
Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, John Barclay (captain), Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson.
Reserves: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.
Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain), German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov, Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.
Reserves: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev.
Key Players
Scotland – George Horne
The Scots have to win with a bonus point but there have still been 14 changes as Gregor Townsend looks to rest key men ahead of facing Japan on Sunday.
While it makes sense that Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell get a total break, a lot are talking about how veteran selections in the back row – with John Barclay and Ryan Wilson accompanying hooker Brown there – means that Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury and Blade Thomson are the go-to men for Japan.
However, while we consider the back-row make-up, the man working with them comes into view. George Horne – ‘Hornito’ to some – is an exciting player in broken field and has a great understanding with brother Pete, who starts at centre here.
The younger Horne gets the chance to buzz around from the very start. He’s an exciting prospect and this is the perfect game for him to show his talents. Yes, he will need to do the basics well, but if you need four tries, why not try things?
Russia – Stanislav Selskii
The hooker scored a stonker against Japan in 2018 after sneaking up the far touchline. There will plenty more eyes on him than that day, with Scotland under real preasure to blow Russia away. Which means the tight five for the Bears can really frustrate.
This front-row mainstay needs to lead the heavies with aplomb if they are to keep up with Scotland’s relentless pace. All of the Russians want to end their World Cup on a high. Solid set-piece and plenty of carries would be a really good day for Selskii and Co.
How to watch
This match on Wednesday 9 October in Shizuoka kicks off at 8.15am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live.
