This will be the first time these two sides have ever met.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland v Russia

These two sides will meet for the first time during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Here is everything you need to know.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland v Russia

Head-to-head

Played – 0

Most recent meeting – Their 2019 matchup will be their first

Did You Know?

– Scotland need a bonus-point win over Russia to go into the final match just four points behind the hosts, Japan.

– Regularly a hooker, Fraser Brown has only started at flanker for Scotland in one Test – a win against Argentina in Resistencia last year.

– As Japan waits for Typhoon Hagibis to hit, the forecast for this game is currently for settled, cloudy conditions after a warm day.

– Russia have lost all four of their previous RWC encounters against current Tier 1 sides, conceding 55 points on average

-Vladimir Ostroushko joins Denis Simplikevich with the honour of being the only players so far to have scored more than one World Cup try for Russia.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

Scotland head coach Coach Gregor Townsend said: “Russia have gained in confidence, they look a fit team. The have obviously worked on their fitness. They have kept on going the longer the tournament has gone on. They were leading at half-time against Samoa, they were just trailing against Japan and they had 90 per cent tackle completion against Ireland. They have a very good scrum and an excellent kicking game.”

Russia head coach Lyn Jones: “It’s four changes from the Japan game. I think we must be the only team with a clean bill of health. I wanted us to give as many experiences to our players as possible without harming the performance levels.

“I am very comfortable with our team selection, we are good enough to create a really exciting match. We appreciate where Scotland are in the group, and we know that every player must give everything he has to perform and to compete as best as we can.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The teams

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, John Barclay (captain), Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson.

Reserves: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.

Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain), German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov, Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

Reserves: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev.