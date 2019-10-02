2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Italy

Here is everything you need to know one of Group B's biggest matches, South Africa v Italy.

Can Italy shock the world and upset the Springboks? Here is everything you need to know on the pivotal Rugby World Cup Group B match.

Head-to-head

Played – 14

South Africa wins – 13

Italy wins – 1

Most recent meeting – South Africa 35-6 Italy (25 November 2017)

A year on from their famous loss to the Italians, the Springboks were out for revenge in Padua as they demolished the Azzurri 35-6.

Did You Know?

South Africa hold the record for the most consecutive World Cup matches without conceding a try – a six-Test run from Spain in 1999 to Uruguay in 2003.

The Coaches

South Africa Coach – Rassie Erasmus

“People may think it is a gamble to have only two back replacements, but we want to have plenty of ammunition for what is likely to be a major forward battle,” he said. “It’s a 23-player game these days and the players who come on will be expected to contribute almost as much in game time as those who start among the front rowers.

“But for this game we are asking the players we have chosen to start to set the tone. We have to be at our absolute best if we are to beat them – we are at the stage already where there are no second chances,” Erasmus said. “That’s a message we have been emphasising to the players this week.”

Italy Coach – Conor O’Shea

“We’ve been looking at what’s the best group we could have,” said O’Shea.

“We’ve specifically planned to play against South Africa and tinkered at various different things. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be physical, and we’ve picked players who can interchange, no matter what numbers are on their backs. We did discuss going 8-0 on bench because of what promises to be a forwards battle, but we’ll leave that for another day!”

The Teams

South Africa –

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Stevn Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn

Italy –

Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Jayden Hayward, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri, Sergio Parisse

Replacements: Federico Zani, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna