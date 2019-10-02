Here is everything you need to know one of Group B's biggest matches, South Africa v Italy.
2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Italy
Can Italy shock the world and upset the Springboks? Here is everything you need to know on the pivotal Rugby World Cup Group B match.
2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Italy
Head-to-head
Played – 14
South Africa wins – 13
Italy wins – 1
Most recent meeting – South Africa 35-6 Italy (25 November 2017)
A year on from their famous loss to the Italians, the Springboks were out for revenge in Padua as they demolished the Azzurri 35-6.
Did You Know?
- South Africa hold the record for the most consecutive World Cup matches without conceding a try – a six-Test run from Spain in 1999 to Uruguay in 2003.
Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures
The Coaches
South Africa Coach – Rassie Erasmus
“People may think it is a gamble to have only two back replacements, but we want to have plenty of ammunition for what is likely to be a major forward battle,” he said. “It’s a 23-player game these days and the players who come on will be expected to contribute almost as much in game time as those who start among the front rowers.
“But for this game we are asking the players we have chosen to start to set the tone. We have to be at our absolute best if we are to beat them – we are at the stage already where there are no second chances,” Erasmus said. “That’s a message we have been emphasising to the players this week.”
Italy Coach – Conor O’Shea
“We’ve been looking at what’s the best group we could have,” said O’Shea.
“We’ve specifically planned to play against South Africa and tinkered at various different things. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be physical, and we’ve picked players who can interchange, no matter what numbers are on their backs. We did discuss going 8-0 on bench because of what promises to be a forwards battle, but we’ll leave that for another day!”
Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
The Teams
South Africa –
Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Stevn Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn
Italy –
Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Jayden Hayward, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri, Sergio Parisse
Replacements: Federico Zani, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna
South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Four years on from their disastrous loss to…
Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
In a tough group, not a lot is…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Key Players
South Africa – Cheslin Kolbe
The fleet-footed winger is arguably the hardest person to tackle in the tournament and the Springboks will look for him to open the game up and get tries on the board.
Italy – Sergio Parisse
In a match that will be all about the forwards, a captains performance from Parisse has to occur for the Italians to stand any chance.
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.