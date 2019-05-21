Here we take a look at some of our favourite kits to be worn during the Rugby World Cup.
Greatest Rugby World Cup Kits
We all like a good rugby kit right? Well the Rugby World Cup has seen its fair share of great designs ranging from the classic, to the colourful, to the outside the box.
Bearing this in mind we have taken a look at some of the best kits to have been worn during the tournament. Which one is your favourite? Are there any kits that stick in your memory from previous Rugby World Cups? Then please let us know through our social media channels.
Australia – 1999
During the Rugby World Cup the green and gold of Australia is an iconic kit that usually sees itself progress a long way into the tournament.
Ivory Coast – 1995
One of very few countries to only play in one Rugby World Cup, the Ivory Coast team played in two vibrant kits which you can see closely on the video above.
Ireland – 2007
The Irish may have had a poor tournament in 2007, they failed to get out of the group, but one thing they did get right was their green jersey made by Canterbury.
Argentina – 2015
Nike usually get their kit designs spot on with their two offerings for the Argentine team at the 2015 Rugby World Cup being two clear examples of that. They didn’t end up using the alternate kit below, but we can still marvel at it regardless.
Another couple of Nike kits that make our list are England and France’s efforts from 2003. These shirts started a revolution in rugby kit design with their skin-tight construction.
New Zealand – All Black
One of the most iconic jersey in all of sport, the All Black colour way strikes fear into all that face it. The full combination of black jersey, shorts, socks and boots are a brilliant combo. The men in black this year will be looking to become the first team to win three World Cups in a row.
