In this piece we take a look at which players have scored the most points in the history of the tournament.

Who Has Scored The Most Points In The Rugby World Cup?

As you would expect, the answer to who has score the most points in the Rugby World Cup, is a kicker. Kickers of conversions and penalties regularly rack up the points especially when they play for a good team. The big teams often amass a huge number of tries against weaker opposition in the tournament and as a result the kicker can do the same with their own personal points tally. But who has the most? We answer all here.

As it stands, arguably the greatest kicker of all time, Englishman Jonny Wilkinson sits atop the standings with 277 points. In 19 appearances he had one try, 28 conversions, 58 penalties and 14 drop-goals across four World Cups going from 1999 to 2011.

Gavin Hastings of Scotland follows 50 points behind although he had six less appearances than Jonny. The next three players rounding out the top-5 are Michael Lynagh of Australia and then Dan Carter and Grant Fox from New Zealand.