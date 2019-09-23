Rugby World’s 2019 World Cup Diary

Get an insight into the magazine team’s adventures – and calamities! – in Japan during the tournament

Day five – Sunday 22 September

The Irish invade Yokohama! Green jerseys everywhere, as well as plenty of Scots. And again, lots of Japanese supporters wearing either blue or green.

This day also demonstrated the changeable weather in Japan. Watching Italy v Namibia on TV in the media room, it went from blue skies to downpour to blue skies! I have to mention the audacious offload from second-row Federico Ruzza in this match – just brilliant.

A shoutout to this fan, too, who has gone above and beyond in showing his support for different teams – apparently he’s aiming to have his body painted in the shirts of all 20 teams during the tournament…

Beautiful sunshine also spread across the morning skies in Yokohama but it steadily got greyer and the rain came midway through the Ireland v Scotland match. It was still going when we left the stadium several hours later and I’m not sure the hotel staff were too impressed with my drowned rat impression when I arrived back.

While Tonga lost their opening match to England, it was great to see Nasi Manu in action a year after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Day four – Saturday 21 September

A pat on the back after making the journey from Tokyo to Yokohama and finding my hotel without a hitch. Then, having kept track of Australia v Fiji and Argentina v France by radio and TV, it was time for the ‘big one’: New Zealand v South Africa.

What’s been noticeable throughout these early days of the tournament is not only the number of overseas fans in the country but how the Japanese are embracing all teams – not just the Brave Blossoms.

Walking up the promenade to the media entrance at the stadium, local fans were bedecked in All Blacks and Springboks kit of all kinds. We spotted one Japanese fan wearing a South Africa jersey underneath his New Zealand one – he was going to be happy whatever the result.

Before kick-off, a trio of local supporters in All Blacks jerseys situated next to the press box belted out the New Zealand anthem, reciting the words from their phones. Then they turned on their cameras to capture the haka, which was greeted by cheers around the ground.

The All Blacks are clearly on a charm offensive in Japan too. Taking the lead from the host team, at the end of this match they stood in a line in front of all four sides of the stadium and bowed.

Captain Kieran Read said afterwards: “It’s really important for us to connect as much as we can with the Japanese people. We know they love us as All Blacks and we need to show a little bit of love back. There are plenty of fans with black jerseys, which is fantastic. We want to enjoy the tournament and see as many people as we can and hopefully get some more fans.”

Day three – Friday 20 September

Game day! After a decade of previewing the first Rugby World Cup in Asia, it was now upon us.

Shinjuku is the busiest station in the world and it was almost like the whole planet was represented when strolling through that morning. Myriad accents and rugby jerseys from at least half the countries playing at Japan 2019.

Heading to the ground five hours before kick-off, the train was already full, with supporters donned in red-and-white jerseys, hats and other merchandise. There was a real buzz, even that far out from kick-off.

There were plenty of oohs and aahs during the opening ceremony while chants of ‘Nippon, Nippon’ during the match helped Japan overcome a nervy start against Russia to pick up a bonus point win. The way they applauded the Russia players at the final whistle was classy too.

It was an unusual feeling to watch a rugby match in September in a T-shirt – the heat and humidity evident even in the evening. And while it hasn’t been universally popular, I particularly like the sounding of the gong to signal half-time and full-time.

The day ended with signing off the next issue of Rugby World magazine while Invictus – the film about RWC 1995 starring Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman – was shown on Japanese TV in the media room. From one historic World Cup to another.

Day two – Thursday 19 September

Toilets are a hot topic when talk turns to Japan and the heated seat is certainly a bonus, but no one mentioned the showers could be complicated too. It took me a good five minutes to figure out how to get the water running – the key switch on the sink tap!

Next challenge was to get to Tokyo Stadium. This should have been easy as a colleague had sent me detailed instructions. However, having followed them exactly and sat on a train for 45 minutes when the journey should have been around 15, I pondered whether they were quite so accurate.

It turns out that rather than changing from a local to a fast train, it should have been the other way around. Upon realising the error – and viewing the Tokyo suburbs for half an hour – I disembarked, crossed platforms and headed back whence I’d came.

Things ran a lot smoother upon reaching the stadium (having passed the brilliant RWC 2019-themed manhole covers en route from the station). Collect accreditation: check. Japan press conference: check. Wifi log-in: check. Argentina captain’s run: check.

The 2019 World Cup was now officially up and running for RW.

Day one – Wednesday 18 September

It all seemed to be going well on arrival in Tokyo. For a start, I’d been ‘recognised’ by a Welsh fan on the flight from Hong Kong. Fame at last! Although, when you’ve been travelling for nearly 24 hours, sometimes you’d rather remain anonymous.

Having negotiated passport control and customs, bought a train ticket to Shinjuku and even managed to change trains without issue, it was time to find my hotel. Unfortunately, there are a couple of Toyoko Inns in Shinjuku and the taxi took me to the wrong one, so after a few minutes I was back in another cab, this time heading to the right address.

By this point it was 11.30pm so after check-in it was time to crash.

