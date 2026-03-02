Six Nations fixtures 2026 – every match in this year’s men’s championship

Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, including UK broadcaster information for the final weekend of matches

An extraordinary day of Six Nations rugby saw the championship blown wide open with just one round of matches to play.

France’s hopes of landing a Grand Slam went up in smoke as they crashed 50-40 to Scotland at Murrayfield. Their sole consolation was a late try bonus point which enabled them to top the table on points difference from the Scots. Both teams have 16 points ahead of Super Saturday.

Scotland travel to Ireland, whose 27-17 defeat of Wales on Friday keeps them in the hunt to lift the Six Nations trophy. They have 14 points and can clinch the championship should a victory in Dublin be accompanied by another shock result for defending champions France.

Paris will be the setting for the final match between Les Bleus and England, who suffered a third successive defeat when going down 23-18 to Italy in Rome. It was their first-ever defeat to the Azzurri after 32 successive wins in the fixture.

Italy visit Cardiff on the final day chasing their first top-three finish in Six Nations history. Wales, five points adrift in the table, are destined for another Wooden Spoon despite hugely improved performances in the past two rounds.

You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below – along with kick-off times where you are. You can also check out team news as it’s announced in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.

Upcoming Six Nations fixtures 2026

Round 5

Saturday 14 March

  • Ireland v Scotland
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
    UK broadcaster: ITV
  • Wales v Italy
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
    Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40am ET / 9.40am PT
    UK broadcaster: BBC, Premier Sports & S4C
  • France v England
    Stade de France, Paris
    Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT
    UK broadcaster: ITV

Six Nations results 2026

Round 1

Thursday 5 February

  • France 36-14 Ireland
    Stade de France

Saturday 7 February

  • Italy 18-15 Scotland
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • England 48-7 Wales
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 2

Saturday 14 February

  • Ireland 20-13 Italy
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • Scotland 31-20 England
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 15 February

  • Wales 12-54 France
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Round 3

Saturday 21 February

  • England 21-42 Ireland
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
  • Wales 23-26 Scotland
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 22 February

  • France 33-8 Italy
    Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Round 4

Friday 6 March

  • Ireland 27-17 Wales
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 7 March

  • Scotland 50-40 France
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • Italy 23-18 England
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Six Nations results 2025

Round 1

Friday 31 January

  • France 43-0 Wales
    Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1 February

  • Scotland 31-19 Italy
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • Ireland 27-22 England
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Round 2

Saturday 8 February

  • Italy 22-15 Wales
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • England 26-25 France
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Sunday 9 February

  • Scotland 18-32 Ireland
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Round 3

Saturday 22 February

  • Wales 18-27 Ireland
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • England 16-15 Scotland
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

  • Italy 24-73 France
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Round 4

Saturday 8 March

  • Ireland 27-42 France
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • Scotland 35-29 Wales
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 9 March

  • England 47-24 Italy
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 5

Saturday 15 March

  • Italy 17-22 Ireland
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • Wales 14-68 England
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • France 35-16 Scotland
    Stade de France, Paris

