Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, including UK broadcaster information for the final weekend of matches
An extraordinary day of Six Nations rugby saw the championship blown wide open with just one round of matches to play.
France’s hopes of landing a Grand Slam went up in smoke as they crashed 50-40 to Scotland at Murrayfield. Their sole consolation was a late try bonus point which enabled them to top the table on points difference from the Scots. Both teams have 16 points ahead of Super Saturday.
Scotland travel to Ireland, whose 27-17 defeat of Wales on Friday keeps them in the hunt to lift the Six Nations trophy. They have 14 points and can clinch the championship should a victory in Dublin be accompanied by another shock result for defending champions France.
Paris will be the setting for the final match between Les Bleus and England, who suffered a third successive defeat when going down 23-18 to Italy in Rome. It was their first-ever defeat to the Azzurri after 32 successive wins in the fixture.
Italy visit Cardiff on the final day chasing their first top-three finish in Six Nations history. Wales, five points adrift in the table, are destined for another Wooden Spoon despite hugely improved performances in the past two rounds.
You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below – along with kick-off times where you are. You can also check out team news as it’s announced in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.
Upcoming Six Nations fixtures 2026
Round 5
Saturday 14 March
- Ireland v Scotland
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
UK broadcaster: ITV
- Wales v Italy
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40am ET / 9.40am PT
UK broadcaster: BBC, Premier Sports & S4C
- France v England
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT
UK broadcaster: ITV
Six Nations results 2026
Round 1
Thursday 5 February
- France 36-14 Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 7 February
- Italy 18-15 Scotland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- England 48-7 Wales
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Round 2
Saturday 14 February
- Ireland 20-13 Italy
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Scotland 31-20 England
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday 15 February
- Wales 12-54 France
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Round 3
Saturday 21 February
- England 21-42 Ireland
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- Wales 23-26 Scotland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday 22 February
- France 33-8 Italy
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Round 4
Friday 6 March
- Ireland 27-17 Wales
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Saturday 7 March
- Scotland 50-40 France
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Italy 23-18 England
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Six Nations results 2025
Round 1
Friday 31 January
- France 43-0 Wales
Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 1 February
- Scotland 31-19 Italy
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Ireland 27-22 England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Round 2
Saturday 8 February
- Italy 22-15 Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- England 26-25 France
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Sunday 9 February
- Scotland 18-32 Ireland
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Round 3
Saturday 22 February
- Wales 18-27 Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- England 16-15 Scotland
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
- Italy 24-73 France
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Round 4
Saturday 8 March
- Ireland 27-42 France
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Scotland 35-29 Wales
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday 9 March
- England 47-24 Italy
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Round 5
Saturday 15 March
- Italy 17-22 Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- Wales 14-68 England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- France 35-16 Scotland
Stade de France, Paris
