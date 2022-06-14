Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2022

Find out who Andy Farrell has picked for the trip to New Zealand

Andy Farrell has selected a 40-player squad for Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand, with Johnny Sexton named as captain.

There is a real mix of experience and youth in the squad. Five players were involved in Ireland’s last tour to New Zealand in 2012 – Keith Earls, Cian Healy, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Sexton.

There are also a handful of uncapped players – Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast – as well as a dozen players who have won less than ten caps for Ireland. There are six uncapped players in the New Zealand squad for the Ireland series.

Ireland have a busy tour schedule, with three Tests against the All Blacks – in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington – as well as two midweek fixtures against the Maori. Hence the larger squad Farrell has selected.

Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 in Dublin in November but have never triumphed against the All Blacks on NZ soil.

Farrell, who has added Connacht senior coach Peter Wilkins to his back-room team for the tour, said: “We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.”

The players will have more of a break between the end of the season and the start of the tour than expected after both Leinster and Ulster were knocked out in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals. But Ireland are without Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Ronan Kelleher, who have all been ruled out of the tour by injury.

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster, 8 caps)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht, 23 caps)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster, 30 caps)

Jack Conan (Leinster, 27 caps)

Gavin Coombes (Munster, 2 caps)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, 17 caps)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 57 caps)

Cian Healy (Leinster, 116 caps)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht, 6 caps)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 68 caps)

Rob Herring (Ulster, 26 caps)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster, uncapped)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster, uncapped)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster, 84 caps)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster, 2 caps)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 43 caps)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht, uncapped)

James Ryan (Leinster, 43 caps)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster, 7 caps)

Nick Timoney (Ulster, 2 caps)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster, 5 caps)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 40 caps)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 37 caps)

Harry Byrne (Leinster, 2 caps)

Joey Carbery (Munster, 32 caps)

Craig Casey (Munster, 5 caps)

Keith Earls (Munster, 96 caps)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster, uncapped)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster, 17 caps)

Mack Hansen (Connacht, 4 caps)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 57 caps)

James Hume (Ulster, 3 caps)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster, 20 caps)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster, 30 caps)

James Lowe (Leinster, 12 caps)

Michael Lowry (Ulster, 1 cap)

Conor Murray (Munster, 96 caps)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster, uncapped)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 42 caps)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster, 105 caps)

Ireland Summer Tour Fixtures 2022

Wed 29 June, Maori All Blacks v Ireland (8.05am, Hamilton) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 2 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Auckland) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 9 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Dunedin) Live on Sky Sports

Tue 12 June, Maori All Blacks v Ireland (8.05am, Wellington) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 16 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Wellington) Live on Sky Sports

