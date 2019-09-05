Major clubs: Auckland, Treviso, Auckland Warriors, NEC Green Rockets

Country: New Zealand

Test span: 1984-94

Test caps: 63 (62 starts)

Test points: 143 (35T)

Rugby’s Greatest: John Kirwan

When John Kirwan sprinted and swerved from his own 22 to cross the Italy try-line during the very first World Cup match in 1987, the All Black couldn’t have guessed that try would still be rated by many as the greatest scored at a RWC tournament fully 28 years later.

But it was just one example of the unstoppable attacking force that was Kirwan, as he shredded defences like paper throughout his career. He scored six tries at that World Cup, including two in the semi-final win over Wales and one in the final against France (and two days later he was back chopping meat in his dad’s butcher’s shop).

The next year Kirwan was at it again, notching ten tries in a five-Test salvo, including four against Wales in Christchurch – he ended his All Blacks career win a 79% win rate. What made him so deadly? He was quick, powerful and had a swerve that could wrong-foot oncoming defenders, and he stood at 6ft 4in, which was huge for a wing in that era.

After the 1987 World Cup semi-final he gave Mark Ring his shorts as a memento, and when Ring gave them to Wales lock Huw Richards to try on, there was a problem. “Their wing’s shorts were too big for our second-row: enough said,” wrote Ring in in his autobiography.