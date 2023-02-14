Here's our list of just a few of the most thrilling Six Nations tries.

The Six Nations has produced some iconic tries in its 140 year history (yes, we’re including the Five Nations and Home International Championship!) – ones to win the championship, ones to end losing streaks, and ones that are simply brilliant displays of skill.

The tournament’s first match was televised in 1938 – a Calcutta Cup clash. Since then, some incredible scores have become ingrained in the public consciousness. And after the stunning Duhan van der Merwe try against England, we felt we had to compile a list of the greatest Six Nations tries, two for each nation.

Did we miss any? What tries make your list?

The greatest Six Nations tries

Phil Bennett – Wales v Scotland, 1977

The absolute chaos and glory of the Welsh in the seventies. From the break down the wing to Steve Fenwick displaying the softest hands ever to get that pass away to Phil Bennett. An all-time great try from an iconic Welsh team

Brian O’Driscoll – Ireland v France, 2000

In a game where O’Driscoll dotted down three times against France, the last stands out the most. His awareness, speed of thinking and skill to scoop the ball up and take it home is world class.

Danny Care – England v Ireland, 2014

After a fantastic inside line from Mike Brown, Danny Care comes barrelling down in support having been digging around in a ruck only seven seconds earlier. The scrum-half receives a perfectly-weighted pass to go over under the posts. Great finish too – an iconic try.

Imanol Harinordoquy – France v Scotland, 2011

Clément Poitrenaud picks up a straying ball and makes an inspired pass through his legs for Harinordoquy to charge on and pull off a lovely change of direction.

Jonny May – England v Italy, 2021

With the clock in the red at half-time, England were seven points ahead of Italy and Jonny May decided to grow wings. England had been brought down ten metres out in front of the posts.

It was passed down the line to May who danced along the touchline and leapt into the air avoiding the oncoming Italian defender. He somehow managed to put the ball down mid-air for the try before his body crashed into touch. Did he jump or did he dive? Either way the try stood and makes the list.

Sergio Parisse – Italy v France, 2013

The opening try to Italy’s iconic 23-18 victory over France in Rome. It was fittingly finished off by their skipper, who lead his side to one of Italy’s most successful Six Nations ever. Italy would go on to beat Ireland for the first time in the championship on the closing weekend.

CJ Stander – Ireland v England, 2018

How can you have two defenders on top of you and still make it over the line? Stander showed off his strength with this try for Ireland. Excellent support play from the number 8 sent him sliding over.

Stuart Hogg – Scotland v Italy, 2013

It doesn’t get much better than this. Italy had done the work and were one pass away from a try before Hogg intercepted the ball and steamed nearly the entire length of the pitch for Scotland. An unbelievable individual effort.

Damian Penaud – France v Scotland, 2021

A proper French-style try from Penaud in 2021. Scotland were down to 14 men after Stuart Hogg was binned. Brice Dulin read the field magnificently with his quick tap before he set off hunting for an opportunity. Then we’ve got the block defence that allows Romain Ntamack to break the line. But there’s still more – a back-hand offload from Virimi Vakatawa and Penaud’s chip and chase to finish puts this try up there with the best.

Shane Williams – Wales v Scotland, 2010

Tied with Scotland with the clock red, Wales showed immense composure to send Williams over. They finished off a heart-stopping 15 minutes of rugby and contributed to one of the best games the Championship has ever seen.

Sam Johnson – Scotland v England, 2019

This break from Johnson put Scotland ahead with four minutes to go in 2019. The centre shows immense strength by beating four Englishmen, and the no-look pass from Finn Russell is just showing off.

Edoardo Padovani – Italy v Wales, 2022

This try is the stuff of Italian dreams – the moment Italy put themselves two points away from ending their 36-Test drought. Ange Capuozzo defiantly broke through one Welsh defender, sold another, and finished it off with a perfect pass back inside to Padovani in support. We all know how the rest of the story goes, Paolo Garbisi stepped up, slotted the conversion and a new Italy was born.

But what did you make of the list? Any to add? Let us know on social media!

