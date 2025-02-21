Welsh interim head coach Matt Sherratt kicks off a new era against a powerful Irish team

Watch Wales v Ireland as the Principality Stadium clash kicks off the third weekend of Six Nations 2025 action on Saturday February 22. Read on for all the information you need to follow game live, whether you’re watching on TV or online.

It’s the start of a new era for Wales, as interim head coach Matt Sherratt takes charge of the team for the first time since Warren Gatland’s abrupt departure earlier this month. But with the side on a record-breaking 14-game losing streak, the last thing they need is a visit from Simon Easterby’s impressive Ireland, the only team still in the hunt for a Grand Slam.

Saturday’s Cardiff encounter gets underway at 2.15pm GMT / 3.15pm CET, and you can watch Wales v Ireland for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Wherever you’re planning on tuning in, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.

Key information

– Wales v Ireland date: Saturday 22 February 2025

– Wales v Ireland kick-off time: 2.15pm local (GMT) / 9.15am ET / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday)

– Wales v Ireland venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

– Wales v Ireland on TV: BBC One, Virgin Media One, France 2

– Wales v Ireland streams: BBC iPlayer (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch Wales v Ireland live stream for free in the UK

All of Wales’ home Six Nations matches are available for free on BBC in the UK, and Wales v Ireland is no exception.

Terrestrial viewers can tune into the game on BBC One, while a Wales v Ireland live stream is also available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. The platform is free to use on your computer, through iPlayer smartphone/tablet app and on your smart TV. You just need to complete a simple registration, though remember that you need a TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Build-up to Wales v Ireland starts at 1.15pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm GMT kick-off.

Six Nations TV coverage for this weekend’s other games – England v Scotland and Italy v France – is available via ITV in the UK.

How to watch Wales v Ireland from abroad

Overseas this weekend and worried about missing Matt Sherratt’s first game at the Wales helm? Fear not, because help is at hand in the form of a VPN.

Although many streaming services are geo-restricted, preventing you from logging in from abroad, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country by changing your device’s IP address. This allows you to unblock geo-blocked streams, and enjoy your usual streaming service as if you were sitting in front of the TV in your sitting room. As an extra bonus, VPNs are also great news for your internet security and privacy.

Our expert office-mates at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon the best is NordVPN. Better still, it’s available for a massive discount during the Six Nations.

How to watch Wales v Ireland in Ireland

In Ireland, you can watch Simon Easterby’s Ireland team in action against Wales through Virgin Media.

If you’re watching on terrestrial TV you can catch Wales v Ireland for free on Virgin Media One, while streamers can log in to Virgin Media Play. The service is also free to use and available as a streaming app or as an in-browser player. No sign-up is required.

This weekend’s other Six Nations fixtures are also available for free this weekend: England v Scotland is on RTÉ and Italy v France is on Virgin Media.

Coverage starts at 1.00pm ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

How to watch Wales v Ireland in France

En France? Free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions has the rights to every Six Nations game.

Terrestrial viewers can point their remote control at France 2, while a Wales v Ireland live stream is available on the FranceTV platform, which is also free to use. Et voilà…

Coverage starts at 3.00pm CET ahead of the 3.15pm CET kick-off.

Wales v Ireland: Other global streams

USA: Rugby fans in the US need the Peacock streaming platform to watch Wales v Ireland. It costs $7.99 per month to subscribe.

Australia: Stan Sport is the home of the Six Nations down under. The service will cost you $15 per month on top of the base Stan subscription of $12 per month.

New Zealand: Kiwis can watch Wales v Ireland on Sky Sport. A streaming sub will set you back $49.99 a month. It’s also available through satellite TV.

South Africa: SuperSport is, as ever, the destination for rugby lovers in South Africa to watch Wales v Ireland.

Italy: Fans in Italy don’t get Wales v Ireland for free but it is available on Sky Sports Italia.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

