Can Andy Farrell’s men get their championship up-and-running in Dublin?

Watch Ireland v Italy as Andy Farrell’s side look to get their Six Nations 2026 back on track after last week’s comprehensive defeat in Paris.

The match kicks off at 2.10pm GMT on what’s set to be a cold but dry afternoonin Dublin, and you can watch Ireland v Italy live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world. You’ll find a match preview, teams and officials at the bottom of the page.

Ireland v Italy: In brief

How to stream Ireland v Italy for free in the UK

All Ireland home games are available for for free on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX in the UK. Coverage for today’s opening Six Nations match starts at 1.00pm GMT ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

While ITVX is free to use, you will need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Today’s later game, Scotland v England, is also available via ITV, and kicks off at 4.40pm GMT – here’s how to watch it.

Travelling outside the UK right now? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream — keep reading to find out more.

Stream Ireland v Italy from anywhere

Free Ireland v Italy live streams in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch can watch free Ireland v Italy live streams on Virgin Media Play or – if traditional TV aerials are more your thing – terrestrial TV channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 1.30pm GMT, ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

You’ll also need to stick with Virgin Media to to watch today’s second match, Scotland v England, which kicks off at 4.40pm GMT.

Watch Ireland v Italy for free in France

Rugby fans in France can watch Ireland v Italy live streams on TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service. Both options are free.

Coverage of Ireland v Italy starts at 3.00pm CET ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other viewing options around the world

United States: You can watch every Six Nations 2026 match on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need the Premium option, for which prices start at $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT this morning.

Australia: Stan Sport is the destination for Aussie rugby fans looking for Ireland v Italy streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Tuning in will require a late night, however, as kick-off is 1.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

New Zealand: Kiwi fans can watch Ireland v Italy on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 3.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so you’ll need to decide whether to stay up very late or get up very early.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch Ireland v Italy in South Africa. The match gets underway at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025 for broadcasters around the world.

Ireland v Italy preview

Ireland may have some big names ruled out with injury, but they’d have hoped for better than that 36-14 loss to France on the opening day. Aside from a brief second-half spell when they scored a couple of tries – by which time the game was already lost – they looked a long way behind Les Bleus in both skills and execution. There’s now a feeling that Andy Farrell’s team (so used to being championship contenders) have slipped behind the Six Nations’ biggest hitters, so they’ll be looking to lay down a marker when the Azzurri land in Dublin.

In recent years, this match would have felt like a banker for Ireland – especially as they haven’t lost to the visitors since 2013. But Italy’s impressive victory over Scotland in some atrocious Rome weather last weekend will have made them take notice. Ireland will go into the game as favourites, but a defeat in Dublin would no longer be a massive shock.

Farrell (whose squad is still missing the injured Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter, and the suspended Bundee Aki) has made six changes to his starting line-up. Wing Rob Baloucoune and blindside flanker Cormac Izuchukwu both make their Six Nations debuts, while James Lowe returns to the back three after his surprise omission in Paris.

Craig Casey replaces Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, James Ryan comes in for Tadhg Beirne in the second row, and British & Irish Lions stalwart Jack Conan takes over at number 8. (Captain Caelan Doris shifts to openside flanker.) Farrell will also be pleased to welcome veteran tighthead Tadhg Furlong back to the bench.

Italy’s selection is rather more stable, with just one change to the starting line-up. Juan Ignacio Brex (who won his 50th cap last week) is left out for family reasons, meaning that Leonardo Marin takes his place in the centres alongside Tommaso Menoncello. Lorenzo Pani comes into the XV at full-back.

There are more changes on the bench, where head coach Gonzalo Quesada has shifted to a 6-2 split among his replacements. David Odiase and Paolo Odogwu are the new additions to the matchday 23.

Ireland v Italy teams and officials

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Caelan Doris (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements (6-2 split):

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Tom O’Toole

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Nick Timoney

22. Jamison Gibson-Park

23. Jack Crowley

Italy

15. Lorenzo Pani

14. Louis Lynagh

13. Tommaso Menoncello

12. Leonardo Marin

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Andrea Zambonin

6. Michele Lamaro (captain)

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements (6-2 split):

16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Muhamed Hasa

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Riccardo Favretto

21. David Odiase

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Paolo Odogwu

Hollie Davidson of Scotland becomes the first woman ever to referee a Men’s Six Nations match today. Her assistants are Matthew Carley (England) and Luc Ramos (France), with Ian Tempest (England) as the TMO.

