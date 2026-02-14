Can Steve Borthwick’s team win in Edinburgh for the first time since 2020?

Watch Scotland v England as the oldest rivalry in world rugby is renewed in the 2026 Men’s Six Nations championship.

England haven’t lost in over a year and arrive in Edinburgh on a 12-match winning run. They’re one of the frontrunners for this year’s tournament, comfortably defeated Wales last weekend, and are the current holders of the Calcutta Cup.

And yet, if any team can be described as a potential banana skin for Steve Borthwick’s side it’s Scotland. They won four matches in a row against the Auld Enemy before last year’s defeat at Twickenham, and haven’t lost this Six Nations fixture at home since 2020. So even following last week’s tight defeat to Italy in Rome, Gregor Townsend will fancy his team’s chances of derailing England’s championship bid at Murrayfield.

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch Scotland v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – read on to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Scotland v England date: Saturday 14 February 2026 – Scotland v England kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT (local) / 5.40pm CET / 11.40am ET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) – Scotland v England venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh – Scotland v England free streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), TF1+ (free) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Scotland v England in the UK – live stream the Calcutta Cup for free

For UK viewers, this eagerly anticipated Calcutta Cup match is available for free on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. The pre-match build-up gets underway at 4.10pm GMT, half an hour before the 4.40pm kick-off.

ITVX is free to use, though you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You’ll also need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service.

UK-based viewers can watch free Six Nations TV coverage for all three of the opening Six Nations 2026 fixtures. Ireland v Italy (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT, Saturday) is also on ITV1 and ITVX, while France v Wales (kick-off: 3.10pm GMT, Sunday) is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Stream Scotland v England from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Six Nations action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Scotland v England as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features. Still not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal right now…

How to watch Calcutta Cup for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media has the rights to this game in Ireland. You can tune in on Virgin Media One or watch a Scotland v England live stream on Virgin Media Play. Both options are free.

Coverage starts at 4.25pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 4.40pm.

Every Six Nations match this season is available free-to-air in Ireland. Ireland v Italy (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT, Saturday) is also on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play, while France v Wales (kick-off: 3.10pm GMT, Sunday) is on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Scotland v England live streams in France

French viewers can watch two of Les Bleus’ rivals in action for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Scotland v England starts at 5.30pm CET ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other Calcutta Cup global streams

United States: A $10.99 per month subscription will get you access to every Six Nations 2025 match through NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Kick-off is 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT on Saturday morning.

Australia: Down under? Head to Stan Sport for Scotland v England live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport – and you also have that stay up late/get up early dilemma for that 3.40am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, the Calcutta Cup is on Sky Sport, which costs $49.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

South Africa: In South Africa? Head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v England. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025 for broadcasters around the world.

